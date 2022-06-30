Video & Race Report: Trans BC Enduro Days 1 & 2 - Rossland

Photography // Dane Cronin & Riley Seebeck
Videography // Ben Duke & Peter Wojnar
Welcome to the 2022 Schwalbe Trans BC Presented By Yeti Cycles
. It's been exactly 1079 days since we were last writing a race recap, and boy, did we miss it! A lot has happened over that time, but finally, we find ourselves back deep in the mountains with a week of epic riding ahead. The week kicked off in Rossland, a relatively small community high in the Monashee Mountains. It may be small, but there is no shortage of epic trails!
By Trans BC standards, it was a pretty easy start to the week, with day 1 consisting of 28km, 1375m of climbing, and most importantly 1438m of descending. Although short-ish, the relentless sun made this a pretty tough day, physically and mentally. Day 2 started with a shuttle to the top of Dewdney. A classic Rossland trail that would take riders on a 5.5km journey of lung-busting sprinting mixed with death grip straights. What a way to start the day! Cherry Poppins and Crown Point followed and could well be early contenders for trails of the week! A final taste of the Red Resort bike park for a lap down Redhead and that was that - two epic days in Rossland. Castlegar, here we come!
A huge thanks to: Schwalbe Tires, Yeti Cycles, Kazoom, USWE, Jimmys Cannabis Shop, Dirtlej
5 Comments