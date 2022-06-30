Video & Race Report: Trans BC Enduro Days 1 & 2 - Rossland

Days 1 & 2 Recap

Photography // Dane Cronin & Riley Seebeck

Videography // Ben Duke & Peter Wojnar

If you ain't hiking, you ain't biking! Luckily there's plenty of both at the Trans BC.

Day 1, stage 1. Lets goooo!

Not a bad spot to take a breather before dropping into stage 2 - Flume.

The beginning of stage 2 featured a rock section that gave riders multiple line options...some picked the right way, and some definitely did not!

We couldn't visit Red Resort without hitting the classic Dreadhead.

The Dreadhead chunder never gets old!

It's impossible not to be stoked on these trails.

It's a jungle out there!

Death gripping across the Red Resort ski runs was a non-negotiable.

Dreadhead dirt conditions couldn't have been better.

Dylan Currie in full attack mode.

Adam Prosise on a heater coming into the finish of stage 3.

The day ended with some bike park flow down Paydirt.

Party train!!

Jo Peters pushed hard all day long to find herself in 3rd place in the Open Women.

To say it was hot would be an understatement.

Day 2 started with a shuttle to the highest point of the day. Our crew of epic volunteers made sure everyone's bike was at the top and ready to go once the racers arrived.

Stage 1 admin - who's going first?

There's a level of commitment needed for blind racing and Alex Petitdemange certainly wasn't holding back.

It was pedal power only from the bottom of stage 1 for the rest of the day.

You did not want to miss this bridge on stage 2. Things would not have gone well.

Nick Quinn commits to the main line with more than enough confidence.

There were more than a few broken bike parts on stage 2.

Party train volume 2.

Party train volume 3.

The final climb of the day pushed riders to their limits but the beer was calling.

Stage 4 - Redhead - required a decent amount of tree dodging.

These two legends manned the Schwalbe rider support tent, keeping bikes running after each day. Cheers guys!

Cheers for an epic couple of days Rossland and Red Resort. We'll be back for sure.

A huge thanks to: Schwalbe Tires, Yeti Cycles, Kazoom, USWE, Jimmys Cannabis Shop, Dirtlej