Video & Race Report: Trans BC Enduro Days 1 & 2 - Rossland

Gabriel Blain (Bromont, Que.) Open Men sent it on Stage 5 on Day One. You can watch it at 2:45 in the video above.

The medic squad got their practice in and systems dialed on Day One, with seven incidences and five hospital visits.

The media crew keeping things spicy.

Team OG came in full strength for their third annual Trans BC from Colorado. They bring the shred, the banter, and the average age of the participants up by a few years.

Light bro.

Foot out, Flat out. Nate Hills skids around corners on Stage 4, Dreadhead. Tune into daily #FollowCamFriday coverage on the Trans BC Enduro Facebook page.

For those who enjoyed the pitch of Stage 4, they have lots to look forward to later in the week.

Hitting bike park features blind is tough. Attending the rider's meeting is imperative so you know what you're rolling/dropping into.

Riders are surprised with cold beer after a long day at the Stages Trans BC Enduro in Rossland BC.

Don't forget to get your gramming done before unloading the bus.

Dylan Stucki (Durango, Colo.) Open Men returns to Rossland after racing in the inaugural Trans BC in 2016. After the first two days of racing, he currently sits in 8th place.

The Flume.

It wouldn't be B.C. without wet slabs on race day.

Getting backseat on Stage 4 - the Flume.

By the time racers lined up at the top, a steady drizzle added a new element to Stage 4.

As a professional photographer, Riley Seebeck knows how imperative it is not to distract the subject when racing blind.

If you're trying to figure out your next riding destination, check out Rossland, B.C.