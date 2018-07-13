Video & Race Report: Trans BC Enduro Days 3 & 4 - Castlegnar/Nelson

Julie Marshall (Golden, B.C.) cruises down Stage 1, the Awakener. Marshall has been holding down third place in the Open Women's category all week long.

Rider samples a bit of wood on Stage 1 in Castlegar, B.C.

Media squid, Riley Seebeck continues to perfect his ability to blend in with his natural surroundings, at not to disturb the racer in their natural habitat.

A bit of everything on Stage1 of Day Three of the Stages Trans BC presented by Yeti Cycles..

Tom Sampson staying pinned all week long for third place in Open Men.

The neverending transition back up to Stage 3.

Marshall Brett Romanow keeping it stylish on Stage 2.

But the transition was so worth it.

Edge-of-control dirt surfing is a quickly acquired taste—most riders had it figured out by the end of Stage 4.

Apres race at the Lions Head Pub in Castlegar, B.C.

Nelson, B.C is a decent place. Don't tell your friends

There were about as many clouds in the ski as there were clothes on Evan's body.

Today's namesake Kokanee Creek.

Kiwi Tom Bradshaw takes his racing seriously. He has worn a differnet patterned button down shirt for every day of the week.

Transfer to Stage 2.

The media crew is very multi-faceted. Not only do they work hard sunrise to sunset to bring you coverage from the event, they are boosting the trails and updating their resumes when nobody is looking.

Is it Party Marty or Marty Party? Either way, bring your best Canadian joke. They both like to party!

I wonder how much all of the rocks that riders rolled down on Stage 3 weigh combined?

This enormous tree must have just escaped a fiery death the last time this hillside burned.

It's an attrition of body and bikes this week. At four days in, anything goes to make it through another day.

It wouldn't be summer in BC without a bit of snow lingering in the higher hills.

