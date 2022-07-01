Video & Race Report: Trans BC Enduro Days 3 & 4 - Castlegar

Photography // Dane Cronin & Riley Seebeck
4 days down, 2 to go! After tackling the best trails Rossland had to offer, the Schwalbe Trans BC Presented by Yeti Cycles
made its way to Castlegar for days 3 and 4. Castlegar sits nestled in the Selkirk mountains and has been climbing the "must-ride" destination ranks rapidly over the last few years! We say this often, but if you haven't ridden here, you really should.
Day 3 treated riders to a relatively gentle day in the saddle. 30km and just under 1000m of climbing across 4 epic stages! From old-school wooden features, sand turns, and everything in-between. It's fair to say the day had a little something for everyone. Stage 1 was the appropriately named "Awakener", and it would do just as the name suggests, setting the riders up for quite frankly, an epic day of riding. As day 4 approached, if your legs weren't already starting to feel tired, the 6 stages and just under 1500m of climbing, were going to make sure they were by the end of the day. Next up, Nelson!
