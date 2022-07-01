Video & Race Report: Trans BC Enduro Days 3 & 4 - Castlegar

Days 3 & 4 Recap

Photography // Dane Cronin & Riley Seebeck

Videography // Ben Duke & Peter Wojnar

Not a bad place to start a bike race!

The green room was in full effect.

Nate Hills has been crushing party laps all week with buddies. HOW GOOD!

Dont miss the bridge!

The neverending transition to stage 3 begins...

...however the stoke was still high.

The climb was definitely worth it though.

Sam Schultz has been on a tear all week.

Nothing quite like a few dreamy turns mid-stage.

It's not always about the racing at Trans BC, but sometimes just shredding a rad trail with your buddies.

It's a jungle out there.

Castlegar could well be singletrack heaven.

The bottom of stage 3 opened up and treated riders to an epic view.

Cheers to a great day.

We out here doing it!

Day 4, lets party.

Keep your eyes up.

Julie Marshall has crushed every single day of this race and currently leads the women's overall.

It was another hot day in the sun.

The Mary Creek trails have one of the nicest climb trails we have ever seen.

Our volunteers will always find time for a side hit.

Myles Trainer won all but 1 stage on day 4, putting himself in the overall lead.

This was one bridge you did not want to fall off...

There's a couple of bridges around the Castlegar trail network.. just one or two...

The views here aren't bad at all.

Thanks for the epic few days Castlegar! We'll be back!

A huge thanks to: Schwalbe Tires, Yeti Cycles, Kazoom, USWE, Jimmys Cannabis Shop, Dirtlej