Video & Race Report: Trans BC Enduro Days 3 & 4 - Castlegar

Jun 30, 2022
by Megan Rose  

Schwalbe Trans BC
Presented by Yeti Cycles
Day 3 & 4

Trans BC Days 3 & 4 Castlegar 2022

by TransBCEnduro
Days 3 & 4 Recap

Photography // Dane Cronin & Riley Seebeck

Videography // Ben Duke & Peter Wojnar


4 days down, 2 to go! After tackling the best trails Rossland had to offer, the Schwalbe Trans BC Presented by Yeti Cycles made its way to Castlegar for days 3 and 4. Castlegar sits nestled in the Selkirk mountains and has been climbing the "must-ride" destination ranks rapidly over the last few years! We say this often, but if you haven't ridden here, you really should.

Day 3 treated riders to a relatively gentle day in the saddle. 30km and just under 1000m of climbing across 4 epic stages! From old-school wooden features, sand turns, and everything in-between. It's fair to say the day had a little something for everyone. Stage 1 was the appropriately named "Awakener", and it would do just as the name suggests, setting the riders up for quite frankly, an epic day of riding. As day 4 approached, if your legs weren't already starting to feel tired, the 6 stages and just under 1500m of climbing, were going to make sure they were by the end of the day. Next up, Nelson!









Not a bad place to start a bike race!


The green room was in full effect.

Nate Hills has been crushing party laps all week with buddies. HOW GOOD!

Dont miss the bridge!







The neverending transition to stage 3 begins...


...however the stoke was still high.


The climb was definitely worth it though.

Sam Schultz has been on a tear all week.

Nothing quite like a few dreamy turns mid-stage.

It's not always about the racing at Trans BC, but sometimes just shredding a rad trail with your buddies.

It's a jungle out there.


Castlegar could well be singletrack heaven.








The bottom of stage 3 opened up and treated riders to an epic view.


Cheers to a great day.

We out here doing it!

Day 4, lets party.







Keep your eyes up.

Julie Marshall has crushed every single day of this race and currently leads the women's overall.

It was another hot day in the sun.







The Mary Creek trails have one of the nicest climb trails we have ever seen.

Our volunteers will always find time for a side hit.

Myles Trainer won all but 1 stage on day 4, putting himself in the overall lead.


This was one bridge you did not want to fall off...

There's a couple of bridges around the Castlegar trail network.. just one or two...

The views here aren't bad at all.

Thanks for the epic few days Castlegar! We'll be back!


A huge thanks to: Schwalbe Tires, Yeti Cycles, Kazoom, USWE, Jimmys Cannabis Shop, Dirtlej



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Race Reports Enduro Racing Trans Bc


