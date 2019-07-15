Video & Race Report: Trans BC Enduro Days 5 & 6 - Crowsnest Pass and Fernie

Day Five — “The Trans-Alberta Day”

Crowsnest Pass' namesake in the background of Day Five racing. The name is taken either from the Crow or from the fact that crows nested below the mountain's summit.

You know you're on the right track when you hear long-time volunteer Anthony Bousetta hootin' and hollering through the woods. Bousetta has many nicknames, Pocketpieman and Scapegoat to name a few.

Megan Rose cherry picks her favorite stages of the day to pre-run. Tom Bradshaw rode every stage of the week, some of them twice, all the while keeping the stoke high wherever he goes.

Gaylean went on to win the Day Five Overall, second on Day Six and 4th place in the week overall. She also won the award for most mosquito bites.

Stage 3 was the favorite on Day Five - a variety of rock rolls at the top and fast, rooty shenanigans to the bottom. Stage 3 was the favorite on Day Five - a variety of rock rolls at the top and fast, rooty shenanigans to the bottom.

The big rock slab on School of Rock - a nice low angle with the perfect catch berm below.

Media Squid Peter Wojnar has a whole bags of tricks. Today he throws a slightly different version of the turnbar at the top of Stage 1. He calls it the barturn.

Riding in Crowsnest Pass makes you feel alive and back in nature.

Day Six — “Party Train Finish”

Marty Schaffer always yeti for the unknown, sends it on optional lines off of Stage 1 - Willpower.

Since retiring from World Cup competition in 2004, Candian Olympian Chrissy Chrissy de Vall maintains her form and track speed by chasing around her two groms in Whistler, B.C. De Vall placed in the Top 10 at her second Trans BC Enduro.

Tom Bradshaw, the official Stoke Guy of the Trans BC Enduro took his job seriously, including flying the turquoise flag wherever he goes.. Tom Bradshaw, the official Stoke Guy of the Trans BC Enduro took his job seriously, including flying the turquoise flag wherever he goes..

Despite suffering on the final big push of the week, the transition up to Stage 3 provided far out views of the valley and surrounding mountainscape.

That’s blind racing – one person’s exhilaration is another person’s greatest fear. You won’t find out for yourself what that is until you drop in.

Tom Sampson attacks the roots before dropping into the steeps on Stage 4. Physically, this round was tougher for Sampson than last year, but he managed to stay in contention all week long with a 5th place overall.

Adam Prosise flys his team colors for Team Rudeboy on Stage 4 of Day Six.

Even after the race is over, the riding still continues. This is the spirit of the Trans BC Enduro.

Angie McKirdy has a fierce staredown with the steeps on Stage 4 as she pilots her bike to second place in the overall results.

Alex Pavon rode strong on Day Six to place third place overall in her third Trans BC Enduro. Her crash on Stage 4 resulted in her losing valuable seconds and all of her tools in her swat bibs. Luckily, she found her phone in the pile of logs before jumping on her bike to finish the course.

Aaron Bradford hung in the back of the pack all week. Even when the trail conditions evolved throughout the day, his speed and prowess remained the same. Kind of like a T-Rex with lasers.

The Trans BC acknowledges that we are racing on the traditional territory of Niitsítapi and Ktunaxa for Days Five and Six.

Writer's Note: These reports were brought to you live all week from pedaling up and sliding down every meter of the Schwalbe Trans BC presented by Yeti Cycles. This year was not about setting records but getting back on the horse to continue to report on every Trans BC and Trans NZ event since 2016. The experience of riding alongside and interviewing racers is a privilege that is not taken for granted — even when the mosquito bites become excessive, the hours behind the keyboard stretch out into the wee hours of the night, and your RoboArm periodically locks your arm into a 90-degree bend. Working behind the scenes with the volunteer crew and the media team has become like an annual family reunion. A huge thanks to Ben Duke, Ben Saheb, Dane Cronin, JC Canfield, Nate Hills, Noah Wetzel, Peter Wojnar and Riley Seebeck for pumping out coverage all week long while riding your hearts out. A special thanks to Anne Galyean, partner in crime behind the Working Woman's Trans BC, for providing words of encouragement to show up and ride every stage. Of course, we would be remiss without recognizing the legendary Megan Rose — you are the unicorn of race promoters.