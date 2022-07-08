Video & Race Report: Trans BC Enduro Days 5 & 6 - Nelson

Days 5 & 6 Recap

Photography // Dane Cronin & Riley Seebeck

Videography // Ben Duke & Peter Wojnar

SPECIAL THANKS

Sarah Meunier

Dave Sutton

Photo Credit: Ryan Flett.

It was a pretty mellow start to the day.

Jo Peters tackling day 5 with ease.

Suns out, guns out.

It's wild out there.

We don't want it to end, it's just to good!

There's always time to add a little style in.

Dylan Carney picked his way through this little section smoothly where many dinged rims.

Zoe Dawson ended the week in 2nd for the Open Women.

We couldn't not include a party train.

Day 5 featured plenty of rock slabs.

Cheers team.

There's no better way to finish a long hot day on the bike than with a dip in the lake.

A huge thanks to this epic crew of volunteers! They hit the course earlier than anyone and are always the last back. This week would not be possible without them. Cheers crew!

Day 5 felt like a world a million miles from anywhere.

Riders hit the Nelson classic - Powerslave - for stage 1. What a way to start the day.

You never know what you'll come across out in the woods.

Jorts and no kneepads. Alex Pavon, you are one brave shredder!

Myles Trainer is hands-down the calmest race leader you will ever encounter. Nothing seemed to stop this man from training stages with buddies to gapping every side hit possible! That's how you win a race ladies and gentlemen.

We have to give a special mention to Ryder Knoll. Not only did he hold onto this wild moment, but the 17-year-old came out to race on the dirtbag package and crushed it. He rode to every days start location - often 20+ km, and climbed easily more than twice everyone else over the course of the week. Even crazier, we heard he was bluff charged by a bear in the morning on Day 2. Not once, not twice, but three times! And after all of this, he finished 6th in the Open Men. Legend!

Adam Prosise rocking the party shirt with extra airflow.

Conditions have been near perfect all week long.

The last party train of the week.

A job well done! A huge thanks to everyone that came out this week. This one will go down in the history books.

We saved the best for last. Thanks Nelson.

A huge thanks to: Schwalbe Tires, Yeti Cycles, Kazoom, USWE, Jimmys Cannabis Shop, Dirtlej

As well as all the local clubs for letting us use their local trails: Kootenay Columbia Trail Society, Castlegar Parks & Trails Society, and Nelson Cycling Club