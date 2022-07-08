Video & Race Report: Trans BC Enduro Days 5 & 6 - Nelson

Photography // Dane Cronin & Riley Seebeck
Videography // Ben Duke & Peter Wojnar
Well, here we are. The end of another epic Schwalbe Trans BC Presented by Yeti Cycles
chapter. For the last hurrah, the circus rolled north 45 minutes to Nelson. Sitting on the shore of the Kootenay Lake, Nelson was a truly incredible spot to finish this epic week. SPECIAL THANKS
But before we dive into day 5 & 6, there are two special people we need to highlight from the past 2 days. We can't even begin to explain how much these two individuals have done for their local community in Castlegar and the mountain bike industry. They not only head, lead and build most of the trails around Castlegar and helped shape what it is today, but they single handedly saved Day 4 of the event. We were all set to cross the Kootenay Bay Ferry to Gray Creek for a full day of riding, but with snow levels not subsiding with a very late snow melt we had no way of accessing those trails any longer. Our hats go off to Sarah Meunier
(Executive Director of Castlegar Parks & Trails Society) who was also one of the event medics and Dave Sutton
(one of the Board of Directors of the Society and has been building trails in the community for 20+ years). They warmly invited and welcomed us at Trans BC to stay an extra day in Castlegar to fill the now void day we had to allow us to ride their very special network that hasn't been raced before, known as Merry Creek Trail Network. The wet spring and cooler temperatures had the trail network in mint condition which meant this might be the only opportunity for the event to race the network that is usually too dry this time of year. Here is a recent video edit about them and the society and trail work they do. Thanks again guys, this means a great deal to us.VIDEO LINK: Kootenay Trailbuilders Series - Castlegar
Ok, back to Day 5 of Trans BC. Day 5 was centered around the Kokanee Creek trail network. The morning started with a shuttle dropping riders into 4 stages of Nelson goodness that included everything from tight hiking trails, rock slabs, jumps, and everything else good. We saved the best for last though - Day 6. There could not have been a better way to finish the week off! Stage 1 dropped riders into Powerslave, an iconic Nelson trail, before treating them to a further 4 stages of steep, rocky, rooty goodness. So good in fact we didn't want it to end. But here we are, stoked on another epic Trans BC and already planning for the next.
A huge thanks has to go out to our epic volunteer crew. These guys and girls killed it all week long. They were out on the course before anyone else and were last off the course. From clearing trees, flagging, timing, shuttling, and absolutely anything else that was needed! Thanks team.
A huge thanks to: Schwalbe Tires, Yeti Cycles, Kazoom, USWE, Jimmys Cannabis Shop, Dirtlej
As well as all the local clubs for letting us use their local trails: Kootenay Columbia Trail Society, Castlegar Parks & Trails Society, and Nelson Cycling Club
