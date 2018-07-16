Video & Race Report: Stages Trans BC Enduro Final Recap - East Shore & Nelson

Chappetta had a few rowdy crashes earlier in the week. It was awesome to see her pull it together towards the end of the race for a second place finish.

Mike Rundle and Matt Hightower holding things down for the volunteer race crew.

Views from the day overlooking Crawford Bay.

Breezing through Stage 1 on Day Five.

Day Five was a test of brake pads and modulation.

Stage 4

Day 5

When you come to the Trans BC, be sure to pre-book your nightly massage.

Time at the lake is built into the daily schedule at the Trans BC.

Day Six, Stage 1

Stage 1

The Bear's Den

Stage 1

Tom Sampson (Boulder, Colo.) rode consistently strong all week for third place.

Halfway down Stage 5, the rock garden on Waldorfian punishes racers until the very end.

By the end of the week, everyone at the Trans BC is one big family.

Stage 5 braaaaap

Open Men

1. Max Leyen 2:34:51

2. Aaron Bradford 2:37:05

3. Tom Sampson 2:40:47

4. Dan Skogland 2:42:29

5. Nate Hills 2:43:14



Master Men 40+

1. Mike West 2:44:11

2. Shane Jensen 2:49:21

3. Ryan Leech 2:52:20

4. Nick Tuttle 2:52:31

5. Torben Jensen 2:58:13

Open Women

1. Laura Battista 3:04:20

2. Christina Chappetta 3:06:10

3. Julie Marshall 3:09:46

4. Ruby Morrissey 3:18:54

5. Alex Pavon 3:20:00



If you get a mechanical at the Trans BC, at least you'll have a media squid or two to keep you company while you fix it.

While most of the week was spent riding fresh dirt, there were a few spicy rock sections on Day Six to keep racers on edge.

Apres biking on the final day in Nelson B.C.

Phoebe Coers came all the way from Wanaka, NZL to volunteer at the Trans BC. She could easily be Top 5 at an event like this, but instead chose to follow the pack and sweep every day.

Megan Rose, the ladyboss of this whole operation.

Rose's righthand man, Nate Corrigan, "multi-tool" of the Trans BC, and voice behind the handlebars of the Trans BC #FollowCamFriday edits.

Getting a position on the Trans BC volly team is a coveted position. With only seven positions open this year, jump on the wait list as soon as registration opens October 2018.

Riley Seebeck camouflages with his natural surroundings to capture the racer in their element.

Sarah Rawley, laptop in tow and throwing mini-horns where she goes, brought the voice behind the Trans BC recaps to Pinkbike.

All in a day's work.