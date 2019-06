With a clear forecast the last priorities before bed are to hang the race kit for optimum drying.

Or do those small difficult by day tasks under the light of headlamp

Scoring a decent bike rack.

Mechanics working late into the night.

A beautiful start to the day with views of Funchal.

Magical views on the way to the first stage.

Bikes arriving en-mass

This hike was pretty small compared to what was coming up.

A long look at the hike ahead.

Stage 1 is classic alpine rock which progresses to these man-made turns at the bottom.

After setting off from the second highest peak the first stage of the day was greeted by layers upon layers of mountains.

Yellow is definitely nature's vibe here at the moment.

High-speed singletrack, but watch out for the odd sniper rock.

Noga Korem is at home in the dry and deep dusty conditions.

Last night's camp below, riders would make a U-Turn after this stage and climb towards the north of the island.

The location of last night's camp in the distance.

One of the organisers, John Fernandes out on track ensuring everything runs smoothly.

Ludo May, in June.

DYED? Yes, but too much.

Even with only 140 riders in the field, the first and last down face different tracks given how dry the dirt is at the moment!

Pombo is yet to lose a day of racing here in Madeira.

How not to ride the deep dust.

Pombo with a masterclass.

Medics on hand at the bottom of every stage.

Plunging into the darkness, there's a feed station in there somewhere.

An unfortunate day ender. The trails here are tough.

A million cobbled switchbacks before the valley bottom.

The final switchbacks of the most brutal part of the climb our of nuns valley

Not everyone enjoyed it

A light local refreshment mid-ride.

Appropiate headwear for a hot and long climb.

On the north side the road climbs are greener.

Would you?

Whites of the eyes after a few helmet clipping moments in the tight levada.

The levadas were long and dark and if you were sensible you'd have your headtorch. This one's for Dave.

Holiday snaps.

Beautiful levada liaison before stage 3.

Despite no rainfall today there's still plenty of moisture if you look in the right places.

Riders stop to take in the surroundings.

The first turn in on stage 3 and the grin will already be from ear to ear.

Stage 3 was prime loam amongst the greenery

We may be here to race but the fun was overwhelming.

One warp speed bobsled run.

Dark ribbon of dirt from top to bottom.

Layers of loam.

Dropping into a steep switchback on stage 4.

Leaf litter soon to be loam.

In the green room.

Levada liason, don't lose your edge.

Local spectators out in force.

It takes a fair bit of food to fuel 140 racers.

Sao Vicente for camp tonight, cliffs towering overhead and the sounds of the swell providing the perfect white noise.

From Funchal to Sao Vicente via the mountains. the traverse from the south of the island to the north.Starting on the second highest peak of the island riders raced epic alpine ridgelines, battled deep dust, hiked exposed switchbacks and followed trout filled levadas through to one of the most loam filled trails in existence.With 8 hours in the saddle, today's ride was one of adventure with only 4 special stages.46km // 1680m Up // 2880m Down