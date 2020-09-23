Video & Race Report: A First Enduro Race for Brendan Fairclough - Trans Madeira 2020

Last minute retouches. Long day ahead

Brendan on the first enduro stage and enduro race... of his life!

At 1200 meters high we had clear views to Funchal at sea level.

Into the pine forest in a drastic change between SS1 and the rest of the day.

Liaisons in Madeira don't disappoint especially when using the old levada paths that transport water around the island.

Jono Jones enjoying the lunch before another shuttle to the top.

A must do stage when you are visiting Madeira.

Emanuel Pombo is the current leader by 1min.

A bet is on between Jono and Brendog this week. After 30 minutes of racing they're separated by 1sec.

Back to sea level for a much deserved recharge.