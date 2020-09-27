Video & Race Report: Trans Madeira 2020 - Day 4

Sep 27, 2020
by Trans Madeira  

A game of contrasts took riders to start day four of the mystical north side of Madeira and wrap it up on the southwest, two sides that couldn't be more different. It's one of those days where it feels you're riding in two different countries on the same day. The trails on the north are shorter, wetter and greener, while the southwest is raw, drier and open. 40km total route with 700 meters ascent and 3350 meters descent divided into six stages, day four was named by racers 'fun day'. One more to go, this time all happening on the west side on our way to Paul do Mar for mojitos and a swim in the Ocean.

Full Results: HERE

Riders spent two nights camping in Calheta on the west side of the island.

Load them up for another shuttle to 1600 meters altitude. 9 AM start.

Tim was stitched up on his forehead on day one by a local rider that is also racing the event. All good to keep on going!

Fanal is certainly one of the most beautiful places in Madeira.

Lining up for stage one.

Three stages in the morning and three stages in the afternoon, a game of contrasts between North and South.

Mark Wilcox got a 3rd place in MEN40 in 2019 and he came back looking to step higher on the podium.

Oliver Mckenna would finish day four in 3rd place overall. Stage 18 has a super-fast first section that will make you cry if you don't wear goggles.

Morning stages were a bit wet and that means you have to keep eyes open for Madeira's black-ice.

Prime dirt of the North.

Refuel and regroup for the afternoon.

Once you arrive at Ponta do Pargo, Pombo's hometown, it's not easy to catch him.

B-Dog on SS20, a 2km trail with 310 meters descent.

Fabio Pellegrini came from Brazil to experience what Madeira is all about for the first time. Not his last.


John Dicker told us he loved the big stages. On his way to dominating the MEN30 category and a 5th place overall on day four.

Jason Gidney got a 3rd place on day four on the MEN40 category.

Jason Gidney

Wet in the morning... dusty in the afternoon. No easy tire choice.

Second timer, Mette Kronborg, riding one of the biggest stages of the event, SS22 with 5.20km and 620 meters descent.

Mechanicals sent Brendan to 9th place on day four. Still had a couple of chainless runs to make it worth!

Not a bad place to wash your bike.

What better way to finish another day of racing in Madeira?


