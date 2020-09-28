Video & Race Report: Trans Madeira 2020 - Day 5

Sep 28, 2020
by Trans Madeira  


The final day of Trans Madeira is all about the fun but it's also about survival. The body is sore and tired but the mind keeps pushing you to the finish line for a much deserved swim and mojitos at the Reggae bar. Although there were only five stages, the party also becomes an extra stage. The feeling of finishing 27 special stages is unique and looking back for what you achieved in the last couple of days makes you kind of nostalgic. You deserve a warm shower and a cozy bed and after five nights camping everything just becomes enhanced, everything just feels better. Starting up in Fonte do Bispo, a location on the far west side of the island, riders faced 30km distance, 2700 meters down and 850 meters down, in a route that had wet and dusty stages... sometimes both in the same stage. The final ride into a week full of emotions, fun and memories that last a lifetime.

Full Results: HERE


Although the weather was hot near the finish line, the fog was rolling in on the way to SS23.

Anja Hovorka lining up with the boys for the last stages of the third edition. Start list is always from last to first mixing all categories in the morning.

Once you start riding down the hill fog started to clear and blazing sun burning skin. Mark Wilcox on his way to a 2nd place on the MEN40 category.

Some of the stages on this final day are rocky and raw to keep riders on their toes.

Second timer Mads Mikkelsen dominating the rock slabs of the West.

Fast tobogans of SS26.

Emanuel Pombo increased his advantage over Jono and Brendan, finishing day five with 22:28.15.

Spanish, Roger Peligero, ended in 5th place in MEN30.

There was a bet on the MEN category for the last stage: chainless run. Third place would have to drink three mojitos. Guess who was it..

Chilling at the food zone and waiting for the next shuttle to the top. Terah Smith would finish in third place. Reilly finished our beer stock.

SS25 became instantly one of riders favourites. From the fast open sections at the top to the dusty corners near the finish line.

Italian, Emanuele Grechi, got a 7th place in MEN30 category.

Mandatory drink when you finish Trans Madeira: poncha.

The start of SS28: Reggae bar.

The last liaison is a super steep cobble stone trail down to Paul do Mar. Keep tires on the trail... please.

Contrast from the stages at the top and the bottom.

The last ride. On their way to the finish line hotel.

Time to chill, swim, shower, podium, dinner and party!

1 litter beers for our staff.

Maybe the least important part of the week. Mette Kronborg scored a win in WOMEN category while Emanuel Pombo won the MEN category.

Beer kept flowing like water. Organizers warned racers to pack their bikes before the party started.

MEN30 was won by John Dicker and MEN40 took Oliver Mckenna to first place.

A bet is a bet! Chainless run results: Pombo, B-Dog and Jono - who had to drink three mojitos in a row.

A couple hours after this shot Jono would be swimming naked on the ocean.

An iconic battle between two guys that absolutely love Madeira and are ambassadors for the Portuguese island.

See you next year!

Trans Madeira is set to open registrations on the 1st November (10:00h GMT) on the official website with limited spaces. Find out more at www.trans-madeira.com.

