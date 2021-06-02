Video & Race Report: Race Day 1 - Trans Madeira 2021

After a year of positive thinking and hard work preparing the 4th edition of Trans Madeira powered by Cannondale, the race week finally came, gathering over 100 riders from several different nationalities on the Pearl of the Atlantic.
The first day out of the five started at the City of Machico on the Eastern part of the Island. An area famous for hosting the Enduro World Series and having an unreal diversity of tracks so close to each other.
The day started above the clouds waving through dusty berms and diving into loamy pine forest but also plenty of mud just before finalising the day on the iconic cliffs and Acacia forests of Machico. Riders are loving life and well it’s hard not to when your riding world class trails, making new friends, enjoying plenty of good food, beers and beach life.
48km // 725m Up // 2700m Down
Full results: here
Hotel set for the first two nights.
Early morning scenes.
Fuel made creative at the food stops.
0 Comments
Post a Comment