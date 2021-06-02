Video & Race Report: Race Day 1 - Trans Madeira 2021

First stop of this TM edition is Machico, very well known as is the host village for the EWS rounds in the island.

Hotel set for the first two nights.

Morning views from the base camp in Machico

Early morning scenes.

Loading the bikes in Machico to shuttle for stage 1.

Stage 1 is a classic, Parque Ecologico, a balcony over Funchal.

The dirt was running mint with good grip at Parque Ecologico

It's a snake of a trail

Christian Textor, second today. These switchbacks have seen a few World class events...

Anita Gehrig, second today behind her sister Caro.

Joe Connell rode super consistent all day and is leading the race.

Jerome Clementz, stylish as ever.

Lachlan Blair, third fastest man today tweaking it on stage 1.

Fuel made creative at the food stops.

Plus bolo do caco, the traditional Madeira bread

Moody scenes on stage 2.

Alex Lupato, 18th today.

Local hero Pombo on Trutas trail.

Lewis Buchanan from Scotland, navigating on familiar conditions.

Dan Wolfe negotiating the slippery and muddy stage 2

Quite the views for part of the day.

Jono Jones enjoyed the wet stages, had a good day and ended up 4th.

Stage 3.

Zoom in and spot the rider.

Caro Gehrig, fastest woman today.

Quatro estradas, the DH classic trail, got extended with an, at first, easier trail that eventually made the riders struggle because of the rain and butter red dirt.

Joe Connell embracing the elements.

Stage 5 was shortened because of the slippery rocks at the bottom of the trail.

Steep corners at the top of Boca Do Risco, stage 6.

The classic featuring the leader Joe Connell.

And a different view for Peter Ostroski.

Down to Machico.

Very much needed after a day of dust and mud.

Hydrate o'clock.

To celebrate a great mountain bike day, Coral, what else?