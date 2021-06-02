Video & Race Report: Race Day 1 - Trans Madeira 2021

Jun 2, 2021
by Trans Madeira  


After a year of positive thinking and hard work preparing the 4th edition of Trans Madeira powered by Cannondale, the race week finally came, gathering over 100 riders from several different nationalities on the Pearl of the Atlantic.

The first day out of the five started at the City of Machico on the Eastern part of the Island. An area famous for hosting the Enduro World Series and having an unreal diversity of tracks so close to each other.

The day started above the clouds waving through dusty berms and diving into loamy pine forest but also plenty of mud just before finalising the day on the iconic cliffs and Acacia forests of Machico. Riders are loving life and well it’s hard not to when your riding world class trails, making new friends, enjoying plenty of good food, beers and beach life.

48km // 725m Up // 2700m Down

Full results: here

TransMadeira 2021 day 1
First stop of this TM edition is Machico, very well known as is the host village for the EWS rounds in the island.


TransMadeira 2021



TransMadeira 2021 day 1


TransMadeira 2021 day 1


Hotel set for the first two nights.


TransMadeira 2021 day 1
Morning views from the base camp in Machico


TransMadeira 2021



TransMadeira 2021


TransMadeira 2021


Early morning scenes.


TransMadeira 2021 day 1
Loading the bikes in Machico to shuttle for stage 1.


TransMadeira 2021 day 1
Stage 1 is a classic, Parque Ecologico, a balcony over Funchal.


TransMadeira 2021 day 1
The dirt was running mint with good grip at Parque Ecologico


TransMadeira 2021 day 1
It's a snake of a trail


TransMadeira 2021 day 1
Christian Textor, second today. These switchbacks have seen a few World class events...


TransMadeira 2021
Misty.


TransMadeira 2021
Anita Gehrig, second today behind her sister Caro.


TransMadeira 2021 day 1
Joe Connell rode super consistent all day and is leading the race.


TransMadeira 2021
Jerome Clementz, stylish as ever.


TransMadeira 2021 day 1
Lachlan Blair, third fastest man today tweaking it on stage 1.



TransMadeira 2021 day 1


TransMadeira 2021 day 1


Fuel made creative at the food stops.


TransMadeira 2021 day 1
Plus bolo do caco, the traditional Madeira bread


TransMadeira 2021
Moody scenes on stage 2.


TransMadeira 2021
Alex Lupato, 18th today.


TransMadeira 2021
Local hero Pombo on Trutas trail.


TransMadeira 2021 day 1
Lewis Buchanan from Scotland, navigating on familiar conditions.


TransMadeira 2021
Dan Wolfe negotiating the slippery and muddy stage 2


TransMadeira 2021 day 1
Quite the views for part of the day.


TransMadeira 2021


TransMadeira 2021 day 1
Jono Jones enjoyed the wet stages, had a good day and ended up 4th.


TransMadeira 2021
Stage 3.


TransMadeira 2021 day 1

TransMadeira 2021 day 1
Zoom in and spot the rider.


TransMadeira 2021
Caro Gehrig, fastest woman today.


TransMadeira 2021 day 1
Quatro estradas, the DH classic trail, got extended with an, at first, easier trail that eventually made the riders struggle because of the rain and butter red dirt.


TransMadeira 2021 day 1
Joe Connell embracing the elements.


TM 2021 DAY 1
Stage 5 was shortened because of the slippery rocks at the bottom of the trail.


TransMadeira 2021
Steep corners at the top of Boca Do Risco, stage 6.


TM 2021 DAY 1
The classic featuring the leader Joe Connell.


TransMadeira 2021
And a different view for Peter Ostroski.


TransMadeira 2021
Down to Machico.


TransMadeira 2021
Very much needed after a day of dust and mud.


TransMadeira 2021
Hydrate o'clock.


TransMadeira 2021 day 1
To celebrate a great mountain bike day, Coral, what else?


Posted In:
Racing and Events Anita Gehrig Caro Gehrig Kilian Bron Lewis Buchanan Peter Ostroski Enduro Racing Trans Madeira


Must Read This Week
Spotted: Pole’s New 190mm Travel Bike
74102 views
Throwback Thursday: How Much Has Geometry Changed in the Past 10 Years?
63041 views
The Importance of Handlebar Height & Why It's Often Overlooked
57996 views
Trendspotting: 4 Predictions About the Near Future of Mountain Bike Tech
57304 views
Transition Releases New Alloy Patrol with Mixed Wheels & 160mm Travel
54693 views
Updated: Kate Courtney Announces Broken Arm Following Nove Mesto XC World Cup Crash
51987 views
61 Bikes of Whistler Bike Park Opening Day 2021
51765 views
Review: SRAM GX Eagle AXS Wireless Drivetrain
45582 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008276
Mobile Version of Website