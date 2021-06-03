Video & Race Report: Race Day 2 - Trans Madeira 2021

Jun 3, 2021
by Trans Madeira  

Day 2 here at the spring edition of the Trans Madeira saw everyone wake up at the camp down on the beach in Machico on the far west of the island and head up, right up!

The day was planned to take in 7 stages, a lot in the damp, technical woods and drop down the south of the island finishing down in the capital city of Funchal, and the next camp of the week right down on the waterfront.

The weather gods had other plans for us all though and decided to throw in some biblical levels of water just to spice things up. With stage 1 turning into a river, but with more water and the remaining stages looking much the same. It was called just before lunch to cut 3 stages from the day due to flooding and medical access, so 7 became 4 and everyone made a much-needed early return to camp to dry off and refuel. Day 3 tomorrow promises some of the most epic parts of the week so there's a lot of excited/nervous riders down here this evening.

41km // 625m Up // 3250m Down

Full results: here

The day started down on the beach before heading right to the top of the mountain and into the clouds... Trans Madeira 2021 Spring edition. D2. Jacob GIbbins
The day started down on the beach, before heading right to the top of the mountain and into the clouds...


Bored media waiting in the shuttle for the riders to show up a sign of what our day felt like. Trans Madeira 2021 Spring edition. D2. Jacob GIbbins
Bored media waiting in the shuttle for the riders to show up, a sign of what our day felt like.



TransMadeira 2021 day2


TransMadeira 2021 day2


Some proofs of filthiness levels today.



TransMadeira 2021 day2


TransMadeira 2021 day2



TransMadeira 2021 day2
We think this image resumes what the elements delivered today.


Stage 1s woods were super steep tech and super wet like everything else today. Trans Madeira 2021 Spring edition. D2. Jacob GIbbins
Stage 1s woods were super steep, tech and super wet, like everything else today.


Doesnt this image just scream soaking wet no goggles high ISO black and white mud everywhere. Trans Madeira 2021 Spring edition. D2. Jacob GIbbins
Doesnt this image just scream soaking wet, no goggles, high ISO, black and white, mud everywhere.


Despite the muddy wet start to the day once your wet your wet and the smiles didnt seem to slow down. Trans Madeira 2021 Spring edition. D2. Jacob GIbbins
Despite the muddy wet start to the day, once you're wet, you're wet and the smiles didn't seem to slow down.


Number 1 plate and the man to beat Pombo. Born and raised on the island but living on the main land for the last few years he has a bit of a home advantage but will it be enough to hold off all the fast guys here to take his crown Trans Madeira 2021 Spring edition. D2. Jacob GIbbins
Number 1 plate and the man to beat, Pombo. Born and raised on the island but living on the mainland for the last few years he has a bit of a home advantage but will it be enough to hold off all the fast guys here to take his crown?.


TransMadeira 2021 day2
These corners on Ribeiro Frio trail were nailed by just a handful of riders.

Trying hard to weave the needle down the slop fest of a trail on S1. The Scottish lads from Orange made it look easier than most. Trans Madeira 2021 Spring edition. D2. Jacob GIbbins
Trying hard to weave the needle down the slop fest of a trail on S1. The Scottish lads from Orange made it look easier than most.


TransMadeira 2021 day2


TransMadeira 2021 day2
He's stylish even on the mud... Lewis Buchanan, 5th today, 5th overall.


TransMadeira 2021 day2
Christian Textor was the man that floated through the muck. Worth to mention he rides the same tires all year round regardless of the conditions

Not the only person to be doing this in their runs infact I think most people ended up on the floor sometime today. Trans Madeira 2021 Spring edition. D2. Jacob GIbbins
Not the only person to be doing this in their runs, in fact, I think most people ended up on the floor sometime today.


TransMadeira 2021 day2
Mud roost by Lachlan Blair.


Charging along the liason back to the feed station for some much needed fuel and shelter. Trans Madeira 2021 Spring edition. D2. Jacob GIbbins
Charging along the liaison back to the feed station for some much-needed fuel and shelter.


TransMadeira 2021 day2
Another classic on the menu for today, Mushrooms trail.

We have all ridden stuff like this soaking wet muddy but once your wet you dont care. Almost a case of the wetter the better with regards to grip. Trans Madeira 2021 Spring edition. D2. Jacob GIbbins
We have all ridden stuff like this, soaking wet, muddy but once you're wet you don't care. Almost a case of the wetter the better with regards to grip.

UK shredder Jono Jones is flying the youtube flag after his Bro Matt had to drop out due to some health issues. Trans Madeira 2021 Spring edition. D2. Jacob GIbbins
UK shredder Jono Jones is flying the youtube flag after his Bro Matt had to drop out due to some health issues.


TransMadeira 2021 day2
Besides being a super fun trail, Mushrooms is just equally scenic.


TransMadeira 2021 day2


TransMadeira 2021 day2
Anita Gehrig managed the wet soil quicker than her sister Caro.


TransMadeira 2021 day2


TransMadeira 2021 day2
Pombo might be saving cards for the next few days as we are approaching his backyard.


TransMadeira 2021 day2
Lachlan Blair took the dancing in the rain award today.


TransMadeira 2021 day2
The riders gathering to drop all the way down to sea level.


TransMadeira 2021 day2
The descend to Funchal started at roughly 1400m asl, with Estaca and Santo Antonio trails, the last stages of the day.


TransMadeira 2021 day2


TransMadeira 2021 day2
Giestas bushes are on full Spring mode.


TransMadeira 2021 day2
Joe Connell, second today, making his way down on Estaca trail.


TransMadeira 2021 day2
Dan Wolfe had a crash on stage 4 and dislocated his shoulder. Peter Ostroski stopped his run and stayed with him until the medical services arrived.


TransMadeira 2021 day 2
Casual Madeira Marshal shredding the trail on stage 4. Mind the umbrella.


A welcome change from the brutality of the days riding was a camp down in the city close to the ice cream shop too Trans Madeira 2021 Spring edition. D2. Jacob GIbbins
A welcome change from the brutality of the days riding was a camp down in the city, close to the ice cream shop too!.


Back into camp get dry and clean bikes and riders. Trans Madeira 2021 Spring edition. D2. Jacob GIbbins
Back into camp, get dry and clean, bikes and riders.


Some of the men to beat here especially today in the rain. The Orange bikes team from Scotland. Trans Madeira 2021 Spring edition. D2. Jacob GIbbins
Some of the men to beat here, especially today in the rain. The Orange bikes team from Scotland.


The line for the bike wash was long this evening. Machines took a beating Trans Madeira 2021 Spring edition. D2. Jacob GIbbins
The line for the bike wash was long this evening. Machines took a beating!


Gather round gather round... the timing screen at the end of the day. It might be chilled and fun but its still a race Trans Madeira 2021 Spring edition. D2. Jacob GIbbins
Gather round, gather round... the timing screen at the end of the day. It might be chilled and fun but it's still a race! .


The day ended down by the sea front in the capital of Funchal. Gone is the sand and beach of day 1s camp and replaced with nice clean grass. Trans Madeira 2021 Spring edition. D2. Jacob GIbbins
The day ended down by the sea front in the capital of Funchal. Gone is the sand and beach of day 1s camp, and replaced with nice clean grass.


Posted In:
Anita Gehrig Caro Gehrig Lewis Buchanan Peter Ostroski Enduro Racing Trans Madeira


