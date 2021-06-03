Video & Race Report: Race Day 2 - Trans Madeira 2021

The day started down on the beach, before heading right to the top of the mountain and into the clouds...

Bored media waiting in the shuttle for the riders to show up, a sign of what our day felt like.

Some proofs of filthiness levels today.

We think this image resumes what the elements delivered today.

Stage 1s woods were super steep, tech and super wet, like everything else today.

Doesnt this image just scream soaking wet, no goggles, high ISO, black and white, mud everywhere.

Despite the muddy wet start to the day, once you're wet, you're wet and the smiles didn't seem to slow down.

Number 1 plate and the man to beat, Pombo. Born and raised on the island but living on the mainland for the last few years he has a bit of a home advantage but will it be enough to hold off all the fast guys here to take his crown?.

These corners on Ribeiro Frio trail were nailed by just a handful of riders.

Trying hard to weave the needle down the slop fest of a trail on S1. The Scottish lads from Orange made it look easier than most.

He's stylish even on the mud... Lewis Buchanan, 5th today, 5th overall.

Christian Textor was the man that floated through the muck. Worth to mention he rides the same tires all year round regardless of the conditions

Not the only person to be doing this in their runs, in fact, I think most people ended up on the floor sometime today.

Mud roost by Lachlan Blair.

Charging along the liaison back to the feed station for some much-needed fuel and shelter.

Another classic on the menu for today, Mushrooms trail.

We have all ridden stuff like this, soaking wet, muddy but once you're wet you don't care. Almost a case of the wetter the better with regards to grip.

UK shredder Jono Jones is flying the youtube flag after his Bro Matt had to drop out due to some health issues.

Besides being a super fun trail, Mushrooms is just equally scenic.

Anita Gehrig managed the wet soil quicker than her sister Caro.

Pombo might be saving cards for the next few days as we are approaching his backyard.

Lachlan Blair took the dancing in the rain award today.

The riders gathering to drop all the way down to sea level.

The descend to Funchal started at roughly 1400m asl, with Estaca and Santo Antonio trails, the last stages of the day.

Giestas bushes are on full Spring mode.

Joe Connell, second today, making his way down on Estaca trail.

Dan Wolfe had a crash on stage 4 and dislocated his shoulder. Peter Ostroski stopped his run and stayed with him until the medical services arrived.

Casual Madeira Marshal shredding the trail on stage 4. Mind the umbrella.

A welcome change from the brutality of the days riding was a camp down in the city, close to the ice cream shop too!.

Back into camp, get dry and clean, bikes and riders.

Some of the men to beat here, especially today in the rain. The Orange bikes team from Scotland.

The line for the bike wash was long this evening. Machines took a beating!

Gather round, gather round... the timing screen at the end of the day. It might be chilled and fun but it's still a race! .

The day ended down by the sea front in the capital of Funchal. Gone is the sand and beach of day 1s camp, and replaced with nice clean grass.