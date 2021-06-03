Video & Race Report: Race Day 2 - Trans Madeira 2021

Day 2 here at the spring edition of the Trans Madeira saw everyone wake up at the camp down on the beach in Machico on the far west of the island and head up, right up!
The day was planned to take in 7 stages, a lot in the damp, technical woods and drop down the south of the island finishing down in the capital city of Funchal, and the next camp of the week right down on the waterfront.
The weather gods had other plans for us all though and decided to throw in some biblical levels of water just to spice things up. With stage 1 turning into a river, but with more water and the remaining stages looking much the same. It was called just before lunch to cut 3 stages from the day due to flooding and medical access, so 7 became 4 and everyone made a much-needed early return to camp to dry off and refuel. Day 3 tomorrow promises some of the most epic parts of the week so there's a lot of excited/nervous riders down here this evening.
41km // 625m Up // 3250m Down
Some proofs of filthiness levels today.
