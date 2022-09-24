Video & Race Report: Trans Madeira Autumn 2022 Day 3

Sep 24, 2022
by Trans Madeira  
When we first organised Trans Madeira back in 2018 this was the day we were most scared of. We weren't sure if riders would love it or hate it. At the time one of those riders was Yoann Barelli and he told us: "you can change the entire route but never, never ever change this day". From that point forward we knew that this day had something special. The views, the brutal hike-a-bike from south to north, the ride down to Nun's Valley and the special stages make this a ride to remember and the reason why Trans Madeira exists.



Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Morning started in the fog and riders doubted they would ever see the sun shining.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Classic Madeira just playing weather tricks on us.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
The route to the first stage of the day has a small taste of the hike-a-bike coming later.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
When the weather opened up the view was clear above the capital, Funchal.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Earn your laps.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
The legendary Angel Loron ready to attack day three.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
First stage of the day is the most alpine trail we have on the island. Fast, open, rocky to keep everyone on their toes.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Poncha Racing Team has been drinking better than riding.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
The stages in the morning are completely the opposite of the afternoon.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Fixing bodies along the way.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Refuel and get bikes ready for what's about to come.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Nun's valley should be on your bucket list if you're planning to visit Madeira.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Levada liaisons. Just don't fall on them...

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Once you hit the climb there's no margin to chicken' out.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Mid-day recovery drink - poncha.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Diving into the north, Sao Vicente, where our ancestors made magic happen.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
No words needed. The best trail ever.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
These are the numbers that really matter today. Results are just part of the equation.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Racing these trails blind has a special taste.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
And they taste better with a beer at the finish line.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Poncha or beer... make your choice. Pssst, choose both.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
On the rental but still loving it.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Brutal but so worthy. Early bedtime mandatory.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
A bit of pain. A lot of smiles and high-fives along the way.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Loron still had the energy for some surfing before dinner.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Marshals that breath mountain biking and Trans Madeira. Thanks team!

RESULTS AFTER DAY THREE

MEN
1. Wyn Masters (NZL), 1:34:17
2. Marcelo Gutierrez (COL), 1:35:47
3. Gary Donaldson (IRL), 1:37:02
WOMEN
1. Katy Curd (GBR), 1:57:25
2. Megan Tuttle (USA), 1:58:42
3. Simone Vogel (GER), 2:00:23

MEN30
1. Will Ward (GBR), 1:39:34
2. Juan Vintimilla (ECU), 1:43:05
3. Alex Gammeter (SUI), 1:45:09
MEN40
1. Leo Kokkonen (FIN), 1:41:50
2. Toni Walbridge (USA), 1:47:02
3. Nijs Kurpershoek (NED), 1:48:54

Full results here.

