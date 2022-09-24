Video & Race Report: Trans Madeira Autumn 2022 Day 3

When we first organised Trans Madeira back in 2018 this was the day we were most scared of. We weren't sure if riders would love it or hate it. At the time one of those riders was Yoann Barelli and he told us: "you can change the entire route but never, never ever change this day". From that point forward we knew that this day had something special. The views, the brutal hike-a-bike from south to north, the ride down to Nun's Valley and the special stages make this a ride to remember and the reason why Trans Madeira exists.
The route to the first stage of the day has a small taste of the hike-a-bike coming later.
Refuel and get bikes ready for what's about to come.
Once you hit the climb there's no margin to chicken' out.
Poncha or beer... make your choice. Pssst, choose both.
Loron still had the energy for some surfing before dinner.RESULTS AFTER DAY THREE
MEN
1. Wyn Masters (NZL), 1:34:17
2. Marcelo Gutierrez (COL), 1:35:47
3. Gary Donaldson (IRL), 1:37:02
WOMEN
1. Katy Curd (GBR), 1:57:25
2. Megan Tuttle (USA), 1:58:42
3. Simone Vogel (GER), 2:00:23
MEN30
1. Will Ward (GBR), 1:39:34
2. Juan Vintimilla (ECU), 1:43:05
3. Alex Gammeter (SUI), 1:45:09
MEN40
1. Leo Kokkonen (FIN), 1:41:50
2. Toni Walbridge (USA), 1:47:02
3. Nijs Kurpershoek (NED), 1:48:54
Full results here
.
