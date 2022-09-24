Video & Race Report: Trans Madeira Autumn 2022 Day 3

Morning started in the fog and riders doubted they would ever see the sun shining.

Classic Madeira just playing weather tricks on us.

The route to the first stage of the day has a small taste of the hike-a-bike coming later.

When the weather opened up the view was clear above the capital, Funchal.

Earn your laps.

The legendary Angel Loron ready to attack day three.

First stage of the day is the most alpine trail we have on the island. Fast, open, rocky to keep everyone on their toes.

Poncha Racing Team has been drinking better than riding.

The stages in the morning are completely the opposite of the afternoon.

Fixing bodies along the way.

Refuel and get bikes ready for what's about to come.

Nun's valley should be on your bucket list if you're planning to visit Madeira.

Levada liaisons. Just don't fall on them...

Once you hit the climb there's no margin to chicken' out.

Mid-day recovery drink - poncha.

Diving into the north, Sao Vicente, where our ancestors made magic happen.

No words needed. The best trail ever.

These are the numbers that really matter today. Results are just part of the equation.

Racing these trails blind has a special taste.

And they taste better with a beer at the finish line.

Poncha or beer... make your choice. Pssst, choose both.

On the rental but still loving it.

Brutal but so worthy. Early bedtime mandatory.

A bit of pain. A lot of smiles and high-fives along the way.

Loron still had the energy for some surfing before dinner.

Marshals that breath mountain biking and Trans Madeira. Thanks team!

RESULTS AFTER DAY THREE

MEN

1. Wyn Masters (NZL), 1:34:17

2. Marcelo Gutierrez (COL), 1:35:47

3. Gary Donaldson (IRL), 1:37:02

WOMEN

1. Katy Curd (GBR), 1:57:25

2. Megan Tuttle (USA), 1:58:42

3. Simone Vogel (GER), 2:00:23



MEN30

1. Will Ward (GBR), 1:39:34

2. Juan Vintimilla (ECU), 1:43:05

3. Alex Gammeter (SUI), 1:45:09

MEN40

1. Leo Kokkonen (FIN), 1:41:50

2. Toni Walbridge (USA), 1:47:02

3. Nijs Kurpershoek (NED), 1:48:54

