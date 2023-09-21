Video & Race Report: Trans Madeira Autumn 2023 - Days 1 & 2

Words: Trans Madeira
Edition nine of Trans Madeira powered by Cannondale
just got the first and second days of action in Madeira island, Portugal. 140 racers from 26 nations come together in the little dot in the Atlantic Ocean to ride and race a stress-free 220km, exploring north, south, east and west. 75km of racing divided into 30 special stages and over 15000 meters of descent - that beats any week at the office, right?
We usually don't get much attention to day zero but this is the moment where it all comes real. You just landed in Madeira - or maybe had some extra days before the action starts - and there's so much going on. Chilling at the beach? Going for a 1500m descent back to camp and add another day of beating to your body? Fixing your bike and mentally prepare for what's ahead? All valid options for day zero.
Cheap beer by the beach. Hard to beat it.
Final touches before first day of racing.
Mechanics got some work after a wild morning.
Riders got the 1-0 for the first challenge and free beer for the entire week. Not a bad award eh?
RESULTS AFTER DAY ONE
OVERALL MEN
1. Syd Schulz (USA), 00:51:54
2. Kaisa Harkonen (FIN), 00:53:42
3. Nadja Kolb (GER), 00:55:08
OVERALL WOMEN
1. Franck Kirscher (CAN), 00:39:36
2. Matt Lombardi (RSA), 00:39:43
3. Calum Ross (SCO), 00:41:14
Full results here
.
Mud or dust... everyday on a bike is a good day.
Sugar in different ways. Portugal's famous "Pastel de Nata" sweetens food zones.
Fresh tuna like you never had it before.
RESULTS AFTER DAY TWO
OVERALL MEN
1. Syd Schulz (USA), 01:43:00
2. Kaisa Harkonen (FIN), 01:44:01
3. Barbara Jechow (BRA), 01:48:25
OVERALL WOMEN
1. Matt Lombardi (RSA), 01:17:28
2. Franck Kirscher (CAN), 01:17:44
3. Calum Ross (SCO), 01:20:30
Full results here
.
