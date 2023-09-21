Video & Race Report: Trans Madeira Autumn 2023 - Days 1 & 2

Words: Trans Madeira

Trans Madeira powered by Cannondale

Single room for the week.

Cheap beer by the beach. Hard to beat it.

Everyone loves a goodie bag, right? Scotty Laughland checking in!

Beer plinko is a must.

Final touches before first day of racing.

Good morning Machico!

The views at start down to Porto da Cruz.

Bikes lock and loaded heading to start spot. Everyone glad for not pedalling to the top of this 'hill' - we're sure about that.

A wet ride to get to SS1 deep in the jungles of Madeira.

An Enduro World Series stage (nominated two times for 'Trail of the Year award') was certainly a good wake up call.

Into the unknown. That's what racing blind is all about.

Slick switchbacks getting down in the valley of Machico.

High line for the win.

Change of scenery and terrain on a couple of meters for SS2 down to the beach.

Dry. Fast. Open. Totally different than the stage before.

After three stages in the morning riders had a shuttle to the top with four stages in the afternoon.

Ruben and Mauricio, brothers, opening the race before every racer drops in, making sure everything is safe.

Loose chickens on SS3.

Mechanics got some work after a wild morning.

No one expected to ride dust after a damp morning like that.

SS4 took riders to test Funchal's dirt sample. It was approved.

From those alpine corners of SS4 back to the native forest of Madeira for SS5.

Back to the green room.

Second place overall for Matt Lombardi on day one.

And also second place for Kaisa Harkonen.

There's a daily challenge going on between riders and staff. Who will win it at the end of the week?

Riders got the 1-0 for the first challenge and free beer for the entire week. Not a bad award eh?

While racers get beauty-sleep, mechanics get work done late at night to make sure no one stays behind.

RESULTS AFTER DAY ONE

OVERALL MEN

1. Syd Schulz (USA), 00:51:54

2. Kaisa Harkonen (FIN), 00:53:42

3. Nadja Kolb (GER), 00:55:08



OVERALL WOMEN

1. Franck Kirscher (CAN), 00:39:36

2. Matt Lombardi (RSA), 00:39:43

3. Calum Ross (SCO), 00:41:14



Morning shuttle as we say goodbye to Machico after two night at the beach.

A 30 minutes warm up before dropping into SS8.

Throwback to being a kid and playing the mud without a care in the World.

Wolfgang jumping into 7th place overall.

Syd keeps the lead after two days of racing.

A very slippery and technical morning.

Matias has raced this event but he's following the race this time working as a on-field mechanic and saving a bunch of riders on the way!

The new bridge built by the Trans Madeira trail crew a couple weeks ago finally got tires on it.

Mud or dust... everyday on a bike is a good day.

Leo's 8th edition out of 9. Still feels like first.

This view never gets old. On the way to wrap a challenging morning on the mountain.

Sugar in different ways. Portugal's famous "Pastel de Nata" sweetens food zones.

Not a bad spot for a mid-day pit stop.

Taking extra weight off for the last two stages of the day.

SS13 on the way to the capital, Funchal.

Matt Lombardi flying down SS14.

Another one for the books, finishing a stage that everyone loves.

Hard to spot a sad face.

Back at camp for hot dogs, beer and a swim.

Antonio's daughter was born during Summer edition this year and is already looking to help out organising the event.

Best way to get cleaned after 45km of riding.

Fresh tuna like you never had it before.

Seasoning day three the right way!

RESULTS AFTER DAY TWO

OVERALL MEN

1. Syd Schulz (USA), 01:43:00

2. Kaisa Harkonen (FIN), 01:44:01

3. Barbara Jechow (BRA), 01:48:25



OVERALL WOMEN

1. Matt Lombardi (RSA), 01:17:28

2. Franck Kirscher (CAN), 01:17:44

3. Calum Ross (SCO), 01:20:30

