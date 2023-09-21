Video & Race Report: Trans Madeira Autumn 2023 - Days 1 & 2

Sep 20, 2023
by Trans Madeira  
Words: Trans Madeira

Edition nine of Trans Madeira powered by Cannondale just got the first and second days of action in Madeira island, Portugal. 140 racers from 26 nations come together in the little dot in the Atlantic Ocean to ride and race a stress-free 220km, exploring north, south, east and west. 75km of racing divided into 30 special stages and over 15000 meters of descent - that beats any week at the office, right?

Trans Madeira Autumn 2023

We usually don't get much attention to day zero but this is the moment where it all comes real. You just landed in Madeira - or maybe had some extra days before the action starts - and there's so much going on. Chilling at the beach? Going for a 1500m descent back to camp and add another day of beating to your body? Fixing your bike and mentally prepare for what's ahead? All valid options for day zero.

Trans Madeira
Single room for the week.

Trans Madeira
Trans Madeira
Cheap beer by the beach. Hard to beat it.

Trans Madeira
ZzzZz...

Trans Madeira
Everyone loves a goodie bag, right? Scotty Laughland checking in!

Trans Madeira
Beer plinko is a must.

Trans Madeira

Trans Madeira
Trans Madeira
Final touches before first day of racing.

Trans Madeira - 2023


Trans Madeira
Good morning Machico!

Trans Madeira
The views at start down to Porto da Cruz.

Trans Madeira
Bikes lock and loaded heading to start spot. Everyone glad for not pedalling to the top of this 'hill' - we're sure about that.

Trans Madeira
30% nervous. 70% excited.

Trans Madeira
A wet ride to get to SS1 deep in the jungles of Madeira.

Trans Madeira
An Enduro World Series stage (nominated two times for 'Trail of the Year award') was certainly a good wake up call.

Trans Madeira
Into the unknown. That's what racing blind is all about.

Trans Madeira
Slick switchbacks getting down in the valley of Machico.

Trans Madeira
High line for the win.

Trans Madeira
Change of scenery and terrain on a couple of meters for SS2 down to the beach.

Trans Madeira
Dry. Fast. Open. Totally different than the stage before.

Trans Madeira
After three stages in the morning riders had a shuttle to the top with four stages in the afternoon.

Trans Madeira
Ruben and Mauricio, brothers, opening the race before every racer drops in, making sure everything is safe.

Trans Madeira
Loose chickens on SS3.

Trans Madeira
Trans Madeira
Mechanics got some work after a wild morning.

Trans Madeira
No one expected to ride dust after a damp morning like that.

Trans Madeira
SS4 took riders to test Funchal's dirt sample. It was approved.

Trans Madeira
From those alpine corners of SS4 back to the native forest of Madeira for SS5.

Trans Madeira
Back to the green room.

Trans Madeira
Second place overall for Matt Lombardi on day one.

Trans Madeira
And also second place for Kaisa Harkonen.

Trans Madeira
There's a daily challenge going on between riders and staff. Who will win it at the end of the week?

Trans Madeira
Trans Madeira
Riders got the 1-0 for the first challenge and free beer for the entire week. Not a bad award eh?

Trans Madeira
While racers get beauty-sleep, mechanics get work done late at night to make sure no one stays behind.

RESULTS AFTER DAY ONE
OVERALL MEN
1. Syd Schulz (USA), 00:51:54
2. Kaisa Harkonen (FIN), 00:53:42
3. Nadja Kolb (GER), 00:55:08

OVERALL WOMEN
1. Franck Kirscher (CAN), 00:39:36
2. Matt Lombardi (RSA), 00:39:43
3. Calum Ross (SCO), 00:41:14

Full results here.

Trans Madeira - 2023


Trans Madeira
Morning shuttle as we say goodbye to Machico after two night at the beach.

Trans Madeira
A 30 minutes warm up before dropping into SS8.

Trans Madeira
Trans Madeira

Trans Madeira
Throwback to being a kid and playing the mud without a care in the World.

Trans Madeira
Wolfgang jumping into 7th place overall.

Trans Madeira
Syd keeps the lead after two days of racing.

Trans Madeira
A very slippery and technical morning.

Trans Madeira
Matias has raced this event but he's following the race this time working as a on-field mechanic and saving a bunch of riders on the way!

Trans Madeira
The new bridge built by the Trans Madeira trail crew a couple weeks ago finally got tires on it.

Trans Madeira
Trans Madeira
Mud or dust... everyday on a bike is a good day.

Trans Madeira
Leo's 8th edition out of 9. Still feels like first.

Trans Madeira
This view never gets old. On the way to wrap a challenging morning on the mountain.

Trans Madeira

Trans Madeira
Trans Madeira
Sugar in different ways. Portugal's famous "Pastel de Nata" sweetens food zones.

Trans Madeira
Not a bad spot for a mid-day pit stop.

Trans Madeira
Taking extra weight off for the last two stages of the day.

Trans Madeira
SS13 on the way to the capital, Funchal.

Trans Madeira
Matt Lombardi flying down SS14.

Trans Madeira
Another one for the books, finishing a stage that everyone loves.

Trans Madeira
Hard to spot a sad face.

Trans Madeira
Back at camp for hot dogs, beer and a swim.

Trans Madeira
Antonio's daughter was born during Summer edition this year and is already looking to help out organising the event.

Trans Madeira
Best way to get cleaned after 45km of riding.

Trans Madeira
Trans Madeira
Fresh tuna like you never had it before.

Trans Madeira
Seasoning day three the right way!

RESULTS AFTER DAY TWO
OVERALL MEN
1. Syd Schulz (USA), 01:43:00
2. Kaisa Harkonen (FIN), 01:44:01
3. Barbara Jechow (BRA), 01:48:25

OVERALL WOMEN
1. Matt Lombardi (RSA), 01:17:28
2. Franck Kirscher (CAN), 01:17:44
3. Calum Ross (SCO), 01:20:30

Full results here.

