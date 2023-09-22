Video & Race Report: Trans Madeira Autumn 2023 - Days 3

Sep 22, 2023
by Trans Madeira  
Words: Trans Madeira

Fourteen stages complete before riders head to the big adventure day. Starting in Funchal, located on the south side of the island, and finishing in Sao Vicente on the north. The journey feels like a rollercoaster, from a physical to an emotional point of view, where ups and downs hit you along the day. Day three of Trans Madeira powered by Cannondale is a biggie but worth every step to the finish line. From racing dry alpine fields to tasting north's favorite loam - this is one of those days you'll never forget.

John leading the media crew all week - this time to the top of SS15.

A hot day to contrast with some damp stages from the previous days - get your sun lotion.

Uphill party train. Last call!

SS15 is rough but the views around make it a unique experience.

Altitude combined with a physical stage in the morning.

600m descent on SS16. All dry, fast and open.

And so it begins. From this point to next stage there's 24km on the way.

Well, 24km of entertainment. ´Madeira-Massage' on the Nun's valley steps.

First pit stop to refill energy before heading for a bit of a hike.

Paul Judd's custom helmet has been getting attention.

Guess what's on the menu...

Poncha - Madeira's magical potion.

Direction: Madeira's heart.

The final push of the 24km traverse.

A solid win for Matt Lombardi today... although we kind of forget about the racing of things.

Maybe 'the best trail ever'. Not our words.

The valley of Sao Vicente with all its grace.

Macky Franklin flying on SS17.

Surfing with bikes.

SS18 got the best trail of the day award.

Wolfgang raced with us in first edition back in 2018 and he came back for more. "Is this day harder than what I remembered... or am I just getting older?" - actually both mate.

Fresh beer waiting at the end of SS18 after a huge day.

Bike wash, dinner, shower. Bike camp life.

Better take two already. You deserve it.

Kaisa on her balcony.

Camping is not a fancy hotel room... but at least everyone is on the same boat and sharing what the journey is all about.

While racers are already at camp, marshals still have work to do, making sure trail is clear and removing all signs and tape.

Yep. Another great day up there!

RESULTS AFTER DAY THREE
OVERALL WOMEN
1. Syd Schulz (USA), 02:12:26
2. Kaisa Harkonen (FIN), 02:13:24
3. Nadja Kolb (BRA), 02:20:06

OVERALL MEN
1. Matt Lombardi (RSA), 01:39:40
2. Franck Kirscher (CAN), 01:39:57
3. Calum Ross (SCO), 01:43:52

Full results here.

Photos: Carlo de Santis, John Fernandes, Antonio Abreu, Daniele Foresi

 It's my goal to one day be fit enough to do this race. I dont feel i am anywhere near right now though. Madeira is absolutely insane, i can definitely recommend anyone to go there even without a bike. It's the most interesting, unique, beautiful place i've been to
 I have no words for just how envious i am !!!





