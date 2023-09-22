Video & Race Report: Trans Madeira Autumn 2023 - Days 3

Words: Trans Madeira

Trans Madeira powered by Cannondale

John leading the media crew all week - this time to the top of SS15.

A hot day to contrast with some damp stages from the previous days - get your sun lotion.

Uphill party train. Last call!

SS15 is rough but the views around make it a unique experience.

Altitude combined with a physical stage in the morning.

600m descent on SS16. All dry, fast and open.

And so it begins. From this point to next stage there's 24km on the way.

Well, 24km of entertainment. ´Madeira-Massage' on the Nun's valley steps.

First pit stop to refill energy before heading for a bit of a hike.

Paul Judd's custom helmet has been getting attention.

Guess what's on the menu...

Poncha - Madeira's magical potion.

The final push of the 24km traverse.

A solid win for Matt Lombardi today... although we kind of forget about the racing of things.

Maybe 'the best trail ever'. Not our words.

The valley of Sao Vicente with all its grace.

Macky Franklin flying on SS17.

Surfing with bikes.

SS18 got the best trail of the day award.

Wolfgang raced with us in first edition back in 2018 and he came back for more. "Is this day harder than what I remembered... or am I just getting older?" - actually both mate.

Fresh beer waiting at the end of SS18 after a huge day.

Bike wash, dinner, shower. Bike camp life.

Better take two already. You deserve it.

Kaisa on her balcony.

Camping is not a fancy hotel room... but at least everyone is on the same boat and sharing what the journey is all about.

While racers are already at camp, marshals still have work to do, making sure trail is clear and removing all signs and tape.

Yep. Another great day up there!

RESULTS AFTER DAY THREE

OVERALL WOMEN

1. Syd Schulz (USA), 02:12:26

2. Kaisa Harkonen (FIN), 02:13:24

3. Nadja Kolb (BRA), 02:20:06



OVERALL MEN

1. Matt Lombardi (RSA), 01:39:40

2. Franck Kirscher (CAN), 01:39:57

3. Calum Ross (SCO), 01:43:52



Photos: