Video & Race Report: Trans Madeira Autumn 2023 - Days 3

Words: Trans Madeira
Fourteen stages complete before riders head to the big adventure day. Starting in Funchal, located on the south side of the island, and finishing in Sao Vicente on the north. The journey feels like a rollercoaster, from a physical to an emotional point of view, where ups and downs hit you along the day. Day three of Trans Madeira powered by Cannondale
is a biggie but worth every step to the finish line. From racing dry alpine fields to tasting north's favorite loam - this is one of those days you'll never forget.
Poncha - Madeira's magical potion.
RESULTS AFTER DAY THREE
OVERALL WOMEN
1. Syd Schulz (USA), 02:12:26
2. Kaisa Harkonen (FIN), 02:13:24
3. Nadja Kolb (BRA), 02:20:06
OVERALL MEN
1. Matt Lombardi (RSA), 01:39:40
2. Franck Kirscher (CAN), 01:39:57
3. Calum Ross (SCO), 01:43:52
Full results here
.Photos:
Carlo de Santis, John Fernandes, Antonio Abreu, Daniele Foresi