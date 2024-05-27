Video & Race Report: Trans Madeira Summer 2024 - Days 4 & 5

Words: Trans Madeira
We have yet to find anyone who doesn't enjoy riding the west side of Madeira. After three intense days of racing, we finally arrived in Calheta for the last two days of Trans Madeira
. Having raced across the east, south, and north of the island, the scenery changes as we head west. Dry, dusty and rolling so fast, the trails on the west side cannot be compared to anything we experienced the previous days.
The trail building crew had a huge amount of work after the 2023 fires on this area.
What makes a good food zone on this type of racing? Well, everything you can think off. Fresh fruit, sandwiches, cake, salads...
Staff making their magic along the week. Taking care of racers in multiple forms.
RESULTS AFTER DAY FOUR
OVERALL MEN
1. Daniel Wolfe (IRL), 01:58:03
2. Liam Moynihan (GBR), 01:58:48
3. Théo Erlangsen (RSA), 02:00:16
OVERALL WOMEN
1. Sian Dillon (GBR), 02:17:31
2. Carina Claassen (GER), 02:22:08
3. Alba Wunderlin (SUI), 02:25:48
Hot days deserve ice cold beers and a bucket of water to the race director.
Your winners on the overall, Dan Wolfe and Sian Dillon.
Miles Madeira supporting trophies with 10 years old Madeira wine.
FINAL RESULTS
OVERALL MEN
1. Daniel Wolfe (IRL), 02:27:32
2. Liam Moynihan (GBR), 02:28:40
3. Théo Erlangsen (RSA), 02:29:24
OVERALL WOMEN
1. Sian Dillon (GBR), 02:51:50
2. Carina Claassen (GER), 02:58:03
3. Alba Wunderlin (SUI), 03:01:00