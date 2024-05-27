Video & Race Report: Trans Madeira Summer 2024 - Days 4 & 5

May 27, 2024
by Trans Madeira  


Words: Trans Madeira

We have yet to find anyone who doesn't enjoy riding the west side of Madeira. After three intense days of racing, we finally arrived in Calheta for the last two days of Trans Madeira powered by Freeride Madeira. Having raced across the east, south, and north of the island, the scenery changes as we head west. Dry, dusty and rolling so fast, the trails on the west side cannot be compared to anything we experienced the previous days.

Trans Madeira 2024 - X EDITION


Trans Madeira 2024
Good morning from the north! Lets head west!

Trans Madeira 2024
Fast and open. Just how we like it!

Trans Madeira 2024
Some technical sections in between. Arms feeling like jelly at this point of the race.

Trans Madeira 2024
Oh the west side trails. How can you not love them?

Trans Madeira 2024
Trans Madeira 2024
The trail building crew had a huge amount of work after the 2023 fires on this area.

Trans Madeira 2024
Chasing your buddies today means a dirt moustache at the end of the stage.

Trans Madeira 2024
We knew that Théo Erlangsen would love the West and he got four out of six stage wins and won the day.

Trans Madeira 2024
Media crew with a lot of cleaning to be done after day four.

Trans Madeira 2024
Backdrop of Ponta do Pargo is always a treat.

Trans Madeira 2024
Duncan Ferris was flying on the west and got a day win on the MEN40 category by 0.07 seconds over Leo Kokkonen.

Trans Madeira 2024
Media crew having the time of their lives but getting the job done!

Trans Madeira 2024
On the edge, balancing between survival and good times!

Trans Madeira 2024
Ride some trails on this scenery as food zone sits on the edge of a 300m cliff in Ponta do Pargo.

Trans Madeira 2024
Trans Madeira 2024
What makes a good food zone on this type of racing? Well, everything you can think off. Fresh fruit, sandwiches, cake, salads...

Trans Madeira 2024
A change of scenery for the afternoon stages.

Trans Madeira 2024
It can't be all smooth and flowy...

Trans Madeira 2024
Back to standard dust bowl racing.

Trans Madeira 2024
Liam Moynihan on his way for a 3rd place on day four.

Trans Madeira 2024
Last stage of the day followed by beers at the beach.

Trans Madeira 2024
Clemens Kaudela skiing in dust.

Trans Madeira 2024
Another day win for Sian Dillon

Trans Madeira 2024
Give this man a dusty trail that points down - he'll get the job done. Théo on the hunt!

Trans Madeira 2024
Foot out flat out for Dan Wolfe with a 2nd place today.

Trans Madeira 2024
Destroyed bodies and smiles at the end of day four.

Trans Madeira 2024
Back to camp life on the final night in tents.

Trans Madeira 2024
Trans Madeira 2024
Staff making their magic along the week. Taking care of racers in multiple forms.

Trans Madeira 2024
The best feeling after a dusty race day.

Trans Madeira 2024
Sunsets, beers and see you tomorrow!

RESULTS AFTER DAY FOUR
OVERALL MEN
1. Daniel Wolfe (IRL), 01:58:03
2. Liam Moynihan (GBR), 01:58:48
3. Théo Erlangsen (RSA), 02:00:16

OVERALL WOMEN
1. Sian Dillon (GBR), 02:17:31
2. Carina Claassen (GER), 02:22:08
3. Alba Wunderlin (SUI), 02:25:48

Full results.

Trans Madeira 2024 - X EDITION


Trans Madeira 2024
Kicking off the day with with sun, dusty trails and flow!

Trans Madeira 2024
Being a stress-free event riders can chose to leave one straight after the other.

Trans Madeira 2024
This section was all rebuilt by the Trans Madeira trail crew after the wild fires on the west side last year.

Trans Madeira 2024
Second timer, Emanuele Tarabini, on his way for a second place on MEN50 class.

Trans Madeira 2024
After the flow comes the tech bits on the first stage of the day.

Trans Madeira 2024
Perspective doing its work showcasing what the west is all about.

Trans Madeira 2024
Johan Nielsen came with his brother and father to race the event for the second time and went home with a 12th place in MEN category.

Trans Madeira 2024
Dry, fast... how's that to wrap up 242km of riding and racing?

Trans Madeira 2024
Liam Moynihan won day three and got a 2nd place on the MEN category at the end of the week.

Trans Madeira 2024
After so much effort you really want to make it to finish line and that's what friends are for.

Trans Madeira 2024
Théo exploding corners on his way to win day five and climb to a solid 3rd place. Hardline training now complete!

Trans Madeira 2024
Endless possibilities for new trails and unlimited good times!

Trans Madeira 2024
Still some energy left to style things up.

Trans Madeira 2024
Yellow room as we dived into the last stage of the week.

Trans Madeira 2024
Finisher. 242km on the bike, 30 special stages, 16000m descent. Good times only!

Trans Madeira 2024
Trans Madeira 2024
Hot days deserve ice cold beers and a bucket of water to the race director.

Trans Madeira 2024
Live music from Buzico to get the party started!

Trans Madeira 2024
Trans Madeira 2024
Your winners on the overall, Dan Wolfe and Sian Dillon.

Trans Madeira 2024
A much deserved 5 stars life after a week living as dirt bags.

Trans Madeira 2024
Trans Madeira 2024
Miles Madeira supporting trophies with 10 years old Madeira wine.

Trans Madeira 2024
See you in September for the 11th edition of Trans Madeira!

FINAL RESULTS
OVERALL MEN
1. Daniel Wolfe (IRL), 02:27:32
2. Liam Moynihan (GBR), 02:28:40
3. Théo Erlangsen (RSA), 02:29:24

OVERALL WOMEN
1. Sian Dillon (GBR), 02:51:50
2. Carina Claassen (GER), 02:58:03
3. Alba Wunderlin (SUI), 03:01:00

Full results.

