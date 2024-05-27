Video & Race Report: Trans Madeira Summer 2024 - Days 4 & 5

Words: Trans Madeira

Freeride Madeira

Good morning from the north! Lets head west!

Fast and open. Just how we like it!

Some technical sections in between. Arms feeling like jelly at this point of the race.

Oh the west side trails. How can you not love them?

The trail building crew had a huge amount of work after the 2023 fires on this area.

Chasing your buddies today means a dirt moustache at the end of the stage.

We knew that Théo Erlangsen would love the West and he got four out of six stage wins and won the day.

Media crew with a lot of cleaning to be done after day four.

Backdrop of Ponta do Pargo is always a treat.

Duncan Ferris was flying on the west and got a day win on the MEN40 category by 0.07 seconds over Leo Kokkonen.

Media crew having the time of their lives but getting the job done!

On the edge, balancing between survival and good times!

Ride some trails on this scenery as food zone sits on the edge of a 300m cliff in Ponta do Pargo.

What makes a good food zone on this type of racing? Well, everything you can think off. Fresh fruit, sandwiches, cake, salads...

A change of scenery for the afternoon stages.

It can't be all smooth and flowy...

Back to standard dust bowl racing.

Liam Moynihan on his way for a 3rd place on day four.

Last stage of the day followed by beers at the beach.

Clemens Kaudela skiing in dust.

Another day win for Sian Dillon

Give this man a dusty trail that points down - he'll get the job done. Théo on the hunt!

Foot out flat out for Dan Wolfe with a 2nd place today.

Destroyed bodies and smiles at the end of day four.

Back to camp life on the final night in tents.

Staff making their magic along the week. Taking care of racers in multiple forms.

The best feeling after a dusty race day.

Sunsets, beers and see you tomorrow!

RESULTS AFTER DAY FOUR

OVERALL MEN

1. Daniel Wolfe (IRL), 01:58:03

2. Liam Moynihan (GBR), 01:58:48

3. Théo Erlangsen (RSA), 02:00:16



OVERALL WOMEN

1. Sian Dillon (GBR), 02:17:31

2. Carina Claassen (GER), 02:22:08

3. Alba Wunderlin (SUI), 02:25:48



Kicking off the day with with sun, dusty trails and flow!

Being a stress-free event riders can chose to leave one straight after the other.

This section was all rebuilt by the Trans Madeira trail crew after the wild fires on the west side last year.

Second timer, Emanuele Tarabini, on his way for a second place on MEN50 class.

After the flow comes the tech bits on the first stage of the day.

Perspective doing its work showcasing what the west is all about.

Johan Nielsen came with his brother and father to race the event for the second time and went home with a 12th place in MEN category.

Dry, fast... how's that to wrap up 242km of riding and racing?

Liam Moynihan won day three and got a 2nd place on the MEN category at the end of the week.

After so much effort you really want to make it to finish line and that's what friends are for.

Théo exploding corners on his way to win day five and climb to a solid 3rd place. Hardline training now complete!

Endless possibilities for new trails and unlimited good times!

Still some energy left to style things up.

Yellow room as we dived into the last stage of the week.

Finisher. 242km on the bike, 30 special stages, 16000m descent. Good times only!

Hot days deserve ice cold beers and a bucket of water to the race director.

Live music from Buzico to get the party started!

Your winners on the overall, Dan Wolfe and Sian Dillon.

A much deserved 5 stars life after a week living as dirt bags.

Miles Madeira supporting trophies with 10 years old Madeira wine.

See you in September for the 11th edition of Trans Madeira!

FINAL RESULTS

OVERALL MEN

1. Daniel Wolfe (IRL), 02:27:32

2. Liam Moynihan (GBR), 02:28:40

3. Théo Erlangsen (RSA), 02:29:24



OVERALL WOMEN

1. Sian Dillon (GBR), 02:51:50

2. Carina Claassen (GER), 02:58:03

3. Alba Wunderlin (SUI), 03:01:00



We have yet to find anyone who doesn't enjoy riding the west side of Madeira. After three intense days of racing, we finally arrived in Calheta for the last two days ofpowered by. Having raced across the east, south, and north of the island, the scenery changes as we head west. Dry, dusty and rolling so fast, the trails on the west side cannot be compared to anything we experienced the previous days.