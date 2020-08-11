Video & Race Report: Vali Höll & David Trummer on Top at Pohorje Bike Park in Maribor

Aug 11, 2020
by UniorDHCup  
DH Visit Pohorje 2020 - Unior DH Cup 1

by UniorDHCup
Views: 53    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Vali Höll and David Trummer fastest in opening race of 2020 Unior Downhill Cup in Bike Park Pohorje while Monika Hrastnik and Žak Gomilšček take elite national titles.

Valentina H ll SRAM TLD Racing winner of 2020 DH Visit Pohorje
Vali Höll

DH Visit Pohorje race held on the famous World Cup track on Maribor’s Pohorje mountain finally opened the season in Unior Downhill Cup series. The race in hot and dry conditions which doubled as 29th edition of Slovenian National Downhill Championships attracted just over 100 riders from Slovenia, Austria, Croatia, Germany, Hungary and Italy.

David Trummer The YT Mob winner of 2020 DH Visit Pohorje race.
David Trummer

Two Austrian downhill stars ended up as fastest of the day. Both Valentina Höll (SRAM TLD Racing) and David Trummer (The YT Mob) turned up at the race which was also Austrian qualification for national team for the World Championships in Leogang even if they were already qualified. It is the first elite season for Vali, the reigning Junior World Champion. David is the UCI number 8 after scoring a series of top ten World Cup results in 2019.

Höll’s final run was 2.74 faster than the one of Monika Hrastnik (DH Visit Pohorje / Team Dorval AM) in second place while another Slovenian Špela Horvat (Supersnurf) had to be happy with third in the company of two of the world’s fastest. So the national title went to Monika, silver to Špela and bronze to junior rider Naja Stipanič (Blackthorn).

Monika Hrastnik Team Dorval AM National Champion
Monika Hrastnik

In men’s elite category semi-final run the defending national champ Jure Žabjek (Unior Devinci Factory racing) was close second behind Trummer, Žak Gomilšček (Sinter Brakes Team) was third and Luka Berginc (Blackthorn) fourth. But two of the favorites for championship medals ran out of luck in the final run: Berginc with a flat tire and Žabjek with a crash. Jure missed a chance to become the first one in the history to win five titles. Trummer was the fastest again and behind him in second Žak Gomilšček celebrated the national title win in his first year in the category. Germans Hannes Lehmann and Felix Bauer followed in 3rd and 4th, then Aleš Virtič (Bikestore.cc) in 5th which meant national champs silver, and the reigning national 4-cross champion Urban Rotnik (Blackthorn) in 6th and in bronze medal position.

ak Gomil ek Sinter Brakes Team National Champion
Ale Virti Bikestore.cc on his way to National Championships silver medal.
Žak Gomilšček and Aleš Virtič

Gomilšček’s teammate Žan Pirš won the U19 race. Miran Vauh won men’s masters race, chainless and with a time that would have brought him an elite championships silver medal!

It was a great weekend of racing on a demanding track which will hopefully host three more races this season: an iXS European Downhill Cup round in September and two World Cup races in October. Thanks to Bike park Pohorje crew for putting on an event in the times when it became really simple to cancel anything. There was also a decent crowd by the track!

UDC round 2 follows on August 30, the Croatian National Championships in Tršće bike park.

Results
Elite Men

1st. TRUMMER David (AUT) — 3:05.66
2nd. GOMILŠČEK Žak (SLO) — +02.31
3rd. LEHMANN Hannes (GER) — +11.77
4th. BAUER Felix (GER) — +13.09
5th. VIRTIČ Aleš — +15.50
Women

1st. HÖLL Valentina (AUT) — 3:34.57
2nd. HRASTNIK Monika (SLO) — +2.74
3rd. HORVAT Špela (SLO) — +27.42
4th. NEISSL Marlena (AUT) — +48.69
5th. STEIXNER Sabine (AUT) — +55.91


Photos by Žiga Mikeli

MENTIONS: @uniortools / @visitpohorje / @valihoell


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos David Trummer Monika Hrastnik Vali Holl


Must Read This Week
Update: A Better Look at Norco's New Long Travel Bike
95100 views
Must Watch: Nico Vink Rides Through Flames In ''From The Ash''
62634 views
First Ride: Yeti's 2021 ARC Hardtail
55379 views
Quiz: Can You Match the Riders to These 20 Custom Slopestyle Bikes?
53159 views
Schwalbe Announces 5 New Tire Casings & 2 New Tread Patterns
51670 views
Kona Announces New Process X & Aluminum 153
45319 views
Everything We Know About the 2021 Specialized Status
42741 views
First Ride: 2021 Kona Honzo ESD Hardtail
42173 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008525
Mobile Version of Website