Video & Results: 4 Days of Gruelling Racing at the 2021 Mediterranean Epic

Photo: Mediterranean Epic

Stage 1:

Stage Results:

Men:



1st. Fabian Rabensteiner (ITA) - 38:11min

2nd. Martin Stosek (CZE) +00:06min

3rd. Sascha Weber (GER) +00:15min

4th. Daniel Geismayr (AUT) +00:23min

5th. Hans Becking (NED) +00:37min

Women:



1st. Chiara Teocchi (ITA) - 45:54min

2nd. Ramona Forchini (SUI) +00:30min

3rd. Janika Loiv (EST) +00:36min

4th. Greta Sewald (ITA) +01:43min

5th. Nina Benz (GER) +01:48min



Stage 2:

Stage Results:

Men:



1st. Daniele Braidot (ITA) - 2:31:52h

2nd. Hans Becking (NED) +00:03min

3rd. Luca Braidot (ITA) +00:03min

4th. Daniel Geismayr (AUT) +00:03min

5th. Nadir Colledani (ITA) +00:04min

Women:



1st. Chiara Teocchi (ITA) - 2:59:20min

2nd. Nina Benz (GER) +00:42min

3rd. Ramona Forchini (SUI) +01:13min

4th. Martina Berta (ITA) +05:08min

5th. Greta Seiwald (ITA) +09:16min



Stage 3:

Stage Results:

Men:



1st. Sam Gaze (NZL) - 03:27:37h

2nd. Luca Braidot (ITA) +00:01min

3rd. Daniele Braidot (ITA) +00:01min

4th. Jaroslav Kulhavy (CZE) +00:41min

5th. Martin Frey (GER) +00:42min

Women:



1st. Ramona Forchini (SUI) 04:03:15h

2nd. Martina Berta (ITA) +01:19min

3rd. Greta Seiwald (ITA) +04:36min

4th. Eva Lechner (ITA) +04:37min

5th. Janika Lõiv (EST) +08:29min



Stage 4:

Overall Results:

Men:



1st. Daniele Braidot (ITA)

2nd. Luca Braidot (ITA)

3rd. Daniel Geismayr (AUT)

Women:



1st. Ramona Forchini (SUI)

2nd. Chiara Teocchi (ITA)

3rd. Martina Berta (ITA)



The Mediterranean Epic kicked off the MTB stage race season with four days of flat out and tough racing in the picturesque Spanish region of Castellón. Check out all of the highlights and results below.The first stage of the event featured 550 meters of climbing across a short route of 16km. The course featured plenty of flowy singletrack and some tricky rock gardens for riders to navigate.Next up was the second stage of the week. Although not the longest stage it was considered one of the harder routes that riders had to face. The Italian riders Daniele Braidot and Chiara Teocchi bested the route and came out on top for day two.Stage three provided the longest challenge of the event, with 93km of riding over 1,800 meters of climbing. This stage saw a complete change in the leaders and two new stage winners after Sam Gaze and Ramona Forchini took the top honors.The final stage of the 2021 Mediterranean Epic saw Olympic champion Jaroslav Kulhavy and Martina Berta take the top steps of the podium for the stage. In the overall, it was Daniele Braidot and Ramona Forchini who claim the 2021 titles.