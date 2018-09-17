Video & Results: Champions Crowned & Boundaries Pushed - Audi Nines MTB 2018

Lukas Schafer sends it!

“The Audi Nines is the best event of the year for me,” said Pilgrim. “You’ve got six days to perform to your highest level. I ended up winning two of the categories, which means a lot because everyone who voted for me, they’re all professional mountain bike riders. I’m stoked about it.”



Pilgrim was joined in the winner’s circle by his countryman Sam Reynolds, whose run through the freeride section was voted “Best Freeride Line.” Winners were also chosen in the category of “Best Freeride Trick”—claimed by Adolf Silva’s incredible Cali Roll, a world’s first on a downhill mountain bike—as well as for “Best Slopestyle Trick,” where Dawid Godziek’s quadruple tail whip—also a first—took top honors.



Silva crashed repeatedly before finally landing the Cali Roll, a spectacular aerial maneuver in which the rider lets go of his bike midair and spins 360 degrees before re-mounting to land. Godziek’s equally impressive quadruple whip involved a dizzying flurry of motion, as he spun his bike around the handlebars four times in midair before landing his jump.



When The Audi Nines’ relocation to the stone quarry in Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate region in cooperation with Bikepark Idarkopf was first announced, many were curious how the unusual new location would work out.



Sam Pilgrim (GBR), “Best Slopestyle Line” Winner:

“I’m so happy that I got invited to be here. I can’t even believe it. How do you even test such a course? That’s all I was thinking the whole time. It was amazing.”



“Somehow I won the slopestyle line. Slopestyle is my thing, you know. That’s how I started, how I got famous in mountain bike riding. In 2011 I won the World Tour. I was the best guy in the world in 2011. Since then, it’s not been the best, but now my friends—and that’s the best thing—my friends have judged me as the best guy here at Audi Nines. That means way more than some random judge judging me. So, thank you very much guys. It’s amazing.”



“The Audi Nines event, honestly, from the bottom of my heart, is the best event of the year for me. There’s no pressure—you make as much pressure as you’d like for yourself. If you want to do a crazy run, you do a crazy run. If you want to chill out, you chill out. You’ve got six days to perform to your highest level. You’ve also got six days to perform to your lowest level. There’s no rules, you know? The whole idea of the event is to get content, and it stoked me out enough to ride to my highest level, and I ended up winning two of the categories. It means a lot more to win these than to win a FMB event, because everyone watching here voting for me, they’re all professional mountain bike riders. Awesome. I’m stoked about it.”



Sam Reynolds (GBR), Head Course Builder, “Best Freeride Line” Winner

Nico Scholze deep in the quarry, upside-down

Nicholi Rogatkin (USA)

Adolf Silva's technical level is insane!

Adolf Silva (ESP), “Best Freeride Trick” Winner

Dawid Godziek flying high

Results:

Best Slopestyle Line

1. Sam Pilgrim (GBR)

2. Szymon Godziek (POL)

3. Nicholi Rogatkin (USA)

Best Slopestyle Trick



1. Dawid Godziek (POL) - Quad Tail Whip

2. Szymon Godziek (POL) - Backflip Superman Double Seat Grab

3. Dawid Godziek (POL) - Twister No Hands



Best Freeride Line



1. Sam Reynolds (GBR)

2. Nico Scholze (GER)

3. Ethan Nell (USA)

Best Freeride Trick



1. Adolf Silva (ESP) - Cali Roll

2. Nico Scholze (GER) - Backflip Heelclicker to Superman

3. Bienvenido Aguado Alba (ESP) - 360 Superman Seatgrab Indian Air



Best Style



Lukas Schäfer (GER)

Ruler of the Week



Sam Pilgrim (GBR)



Moon mission accomplished: The Audi Nines MTB 2018 has concluded in spectacular fashion in Birkenfeld, Germany, where for the past week a repurposed stone quarry has hosted a crew of the world’s best mountain bikers on a mission to “Send it to the Moon.” To match its exciting change of location, the event also debuted a new video-based contest format that gave competitors one week to capture their best tricks and lines on film.After six days of film shoots and sessions in the moonlike landscape of the quarry, the riders gathered on the evening of Thursday, September 14 to celebrate their successful “moon launch” and decide who would be crowned the champions of the event. British mountain bike legend Sam Pilgrim was selected by his peers for the top honor of “Ruler of the Week,” and also won the category of “Best Slopestyle Line.”However, the events of the past week have made clear that the quarry, after extensive modifications by an experienced team of trail builders, was indeed a perfect venue for a world-class mountain bike event with a unique take on its presentation of the sport.“The location worried us at first,” said Reynolds. “We weren’t sure if it would live up to the previous location in the Alps with the epic views. But once the “moon props” came in, like the satellite dish and all the cool ramps, the venue actually had a lot more character than ever before.”“It’s the most unique location I’ve ever ridden a bike in,” he added. “It looks like a video game.”“We really wanted to bring Audi Nines to the forefront of what is relevant in freeride. The tricks that went down and everyone’s riding throughout the week really proved that this course was progressive.”“We wanted to make the course more accessible, fun and trickable, rather than just making ridiculously big jumps. We wanted people who don’t always ride big bikes to be able to ride the freeride line as well and have a good time. We had freeride guys hitting the slope line and doing flips, and slope guys riding the big bike line.”“I had an awesome week. The weather was insanely good, with no wind or rain for the whole week. We almost rode too much—we just couldn’t stop. Everyone’s totally exhausted. It was 100-percent one of the best weeks of my life.”“It means so much more that all the boys voted for me to be the winner, rather than just a judging panel. It feels really special.”“Audi Nines is one of the best sessions of the year. It’s always a great course—they pride themselves on having unique features and crazy jumps. The vibe is amazing as well, with riders from many different backgrounds coming together. It’s a unique vibe with a lot of good energy.”“Doing the trick feels super good, because I’ve tried it a lot of times and this was the first time I finally got it.”“You have to do a 360 with your body and keep the bike straight. You have to come up, make sure the feet go over the wheel, and then catch the bars right. It’s a lot of stuff to think about.”“Audi Nines gets better and better every year. I can’t wait to see what they come up with next year.”Photo credit: Florian Breitenberger, Klaus Polzer & Syo van Vliet