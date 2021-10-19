Video & Results: Cape Epic 2021 - Stage 1

Oct 19, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesToday marked the first time since 2013 that the opening stage of the Absa Cape Epic has dipped below the 100km mark.

Mountain bikers from across the world took to the trails of Ceres and here's a look at what went down!Cap Epic

In a tight finish on Stage 1, the Bulls (Urs Huber & Simon Schneller) and Bulls 2 (Martin Frey & Simon Stiebjahn) teams claimed first and second respectively, with Canyon Northwave MTB (Andreas Seewald & Martin Stošek) racing home in third. Prologue winners NinetyOne-songo-Specialized (Matt Beers & Jordan Sarrou) finished in fourth, but retained their overall lead with a healthy gap of just under two minutes over second-placed team Canyon Northwave MTB.

Absa Cape Epic newbies, Sina Frei and Laura Stigger (NinetyOne-songo-Specialized), blitzed Stage 1 in the Elite women’s race, today. Riding comfortably, with great control and composure throughout, the first-timers cruised home in 4:34:52 - nearly five minutes ahead of second-placed finishers Ariane Luthi and Robyn De Groot (Salusmed).



Men

1st. Urs Huber & Simon Schneller: 3:57:35.2
2nd. Martin Frey & Simon Stiebjahn: +0:0:02.2
3rd. Andreas Seewald & Martin Stosek: +00:00:03.1


Women

1st. Sina Frei & Laura Stigger: 4:34:52.66
2nd. Ariane Luthi & Robyn De Groot: +00:04:51.1
3rd. Candice lill & Mariske Strauss: +00:12:02.7


You can watch the full broadcast of the Stage 1 below.



