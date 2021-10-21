Video & Results: Cape Epic 2021 - Stage 2 & 3

Oct 21, 2021
bigquotesThe Queen stage. The stage that is, traditionally, the toughest and most demanding of the event. Did Stage 2 live up to its title? Cape Epic

Results


Men

1st. Jordan Sarrou & Matthew Beers: 3:56:02.4
2nd. Andreas Seewald & Martin Stosek: +26.1
3rd. Urs Huber & Simon Schneller: +1:46.5


Women

1st. Sina Frei & Laura Stigger: 4:49:12.7
2nd. Ariane Lüthi & Robyn de Groot: +1:02.1
3rd. Candice Lill & Mariske Strauss: +4:35.0


You can watch the full broadcast of stage two below.




bigquotesStage 3 unfolded under the sweltering African sun and all teams took the strain, from the pros to the Hyenas who act as sweeps.

The trails of Tulbagh were an intense proving ground during the 91km stage with 2100m of climbing. Cape Epic

Results


Men

1st. Andreas Seewald & Martin Stosek: 3:41:47.8
2nd. Samuele Porro & Fabian Rabensteiner: +2.5
3rd. Urs Huber & Simon Schneller: +19.8


Women

1st. Sina Frei & Laura Stigger: 4:34:33.3
2nd. Ariane Lüthi & Robyn de Groot: +3:43.6
3rd. Candice Lill & Mariske Strauss: +6:08.3


You can watch the full broadcast of stage three below.




