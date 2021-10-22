Video & Results: Cape Epic 2021 - Stage 5

Hans Becking and Jose Dias of Buff Scott MTB claimed another stage victory at the 2021 Absa Cape Epic, following up their Stage 4 triumph with an equally impressive display to claim Stage 5 in Wellington. Martin Frey and Simon Stiebjahn (BULLS 2) finished second, with Yellow Jersey overall leaders Matt Beers and Jordan Sarrou (NinetyOne-songo-Specialized) taking third on the day.



In the women’s it was another near-perfect ride from Sina Frei & Laura Stigger (NinetyOne-songo-Specialized) as they claimed their sixth stage win of the event. Candice Lill and fellow South African Mariske Strauss finished 1 minute and 43 seconds behind them, followed by team Salusmed and the duo Ariane Lüthi and Robyn de Groot. — Cape Epic