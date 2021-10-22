Video & Results: Cape Epic 2021 - Stage 5

Men
1st. Buff Scott MTB / Hans BECKING (NED #6-1) & José DIAS (POR #6-2) 03:56:04.0
2nd. BULLS 2 / Martin FREY (GER #5-1) & Simon STIEBJAHN (GER #5-2) 03:57:36.9 +00:01:32.9
3rd. NinetyOne-songo-Specialized / Jordan SARROU (FRA #3-1) & Matthew BEERS (RSA #3-2) 03:57:39.0 +00:01:34.9
Women
1st. 91-Songo-Specialized / Sina FREI (SUI #54-1) & Laura STIGGER (AUT #54-2) 04:51:16.7
2nd. Faces CST / Candice LILL (RSA #51-1) & Mariske STRAUSS (RSA #51-2) 04:52:59.8 +00:01:43.1
3rd. Salusmed / Ariane LÜTHI (SUI #50-1) & Robyn DE GROOT (RSA #50-2) 05:02:44.1 +00:11:27.4
You can watch the full broadcast of stage four below.
