Video & Results: Cape Epic 2022 - Prologue & Stage 1

Today’s Stage 1 started and finished again in the hills of Somerset West, at Lourensford Wine Estate. It was the first marathon stage of the 2022 Absa Cape Epic that is notoriously tough, especially this year being declared as the Queen Stage. The bare numbers sit with 92km and 2.850m of climbing, the most of this year’s route. After a relatively mild Prologue, things are being turned up a notch. The route lead firstly through playful single trails at Helderberg Trails and Dornier Trails. The crux was the day’s most demanding climb “Die Nek”. — Cape Epic