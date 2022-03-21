close
Video & Results: Cape Epic 2022 - Prologue & Stage 1

Mar 21, 2022
by Sarah Moore  

bigquotesThe Absa Cape Epic is back with the 18th edition of the untamed African mountain bike race. The eight-day race is often referred as the "Tour de France of mountain biking" and it‘s the most prestigious mountain bike stage race in the world. It attracts this year 530 teams from 48 nations including multiple World, Olympians, and National Champions next to aspiring amateurs testing themselves against the best. The teams of two riders tackle around 681 untamed kilometers and 16.900 meters of climbing through the picturesque Western cape of South Africa. Cape Epic

Prologue Results



Men

1st. Matthew Beers (RSA) & Christopher Blevins (USA) - 00:58.06,7
2nd. Georg Egger (GER) & Lukas Baum (GER) – 00:58:47 (+40.7)
3rd. Andreas Seewald (GER) & Martin Stošek (CZE) – 00:59:12 (+01:06.3)


Women

1st. Pauline Ferrand Prévot (FRA) & Robyn De Groot (RSA) - 01:09.05
2nd. Candice Lill (RSA) & Mariske Strauss (RSA) - 01:09.48 (+42.6)
3rd. Ariane Lüthi (SUI) & Amy Wakefield (RSA) – 01:10.33 (+01:27.2)


You can watch the full broadcast of the prologue below.




bigquotesToday’s Stage 1 started and finished again in the hills of Somerset West, at Lourensford Wine Estate. It was the first marathon stage of the 2022 Absa Cape Epic that is notoriously tough, especially this year being declared as the Queen Stage. The bare numbers sit with 92km and 2.850m of climbing, the most of this year’s route. After a relatively mild Prologue, things are being turned up a notch. The route lead firstly through playful single trails at Helderberg Trails and Dornier Trails. The crux was the day’s most demanding climb “Die Nek”. Cape Epic

Stage 1 Results



Men

1st. Andreas Seewald (GER) & Martin Stošek (CZE) // 03:58.23
2nd. Hans Becking (NED) & José Dias (POR) // +3.23
3rd. Fabian Rabensteiner (ITA) & Wout Alleman (BEL) // +3.49


Women

1st. Haley Batten (USA) & Sofia Gomez Villafane (ARG) // 04:50.02
2nd. Ariane Lüthi (SUI) & 50-2 Amy Wakefield (RSA) // +1.49
3rd. Candice Lill (RSA) & 52-2 Mariske Strauss (RSA) // +3.42


You can watch the full broadcast of Stage 1 below.




OVERALL Standings after Stage 1



Men

1. Andreas Seewald & Martin Stošek 03:58.23,7
2. Hans Becking & José Dias +3.00,0
3. Fabian Rabensteiner & Wout Alleman +4.00,0
4. Maxime Marotte & Keegan Swenson +5.00,0
5. Nino Schurter & Lars Forster +5.00,0
6. Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez & Francesc Guerra Carretero +6.00,0
7. Georg Egger& Lukas Baum +6.00,0
8. Daniel Geismayr & Cameron Orr +7.00,0
9. Keagan Bontekoning & Arno Du Toit+ 7.00,0
10. Kristian Hynek & Matouš Ulman +9.00,0



Women

1. Haley Batten & Sofia Gomez Villafane 06:00:39.5
2. Ariane Lüthi & Amy Wakefield +00:01:45.2
3. Candice Lill & Mariske Strauss +00:02:53.4
4. Pauline Ferrand Prévot & Robyn De Groot +00:09:14.3
5. Mari Rabie & Hayley Preen +00:22:28.7
6. Janka Keseg Stevkova & Martina Krahulcova +00:48:16.3
7. Sarah Hill & Kaysee Armstrong +00:53:23.9
8. Elrika Harmzen-Pretorius & Lehane Oosthuizen +01:08:23.8
9. Serena Gordon & Crystal Anthony +01:10:11.9
10. Ingrid Kjellström & Marika Wagner +01:33:19.8



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Christopher Blevins Haley Batten Pauline Ferrand Prevot Keegan Swenson Lars Forster Maxime Marotte Nino Schurter Cape Epic XC Racing


