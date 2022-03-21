Video & Results: Cape Epic 2022 - Prologue & Stage 1

Men
1st. Matthew Beers (RSA) & Christopher Blevins (USA) - 00:58.06,7
2nd. Georg Egger (GER) & Lukas Baum (GER) – 00:58:47 (+40.7)
3rd. Andreas Seewald (GER) & Martin Stošek (CZE) – 00:59:12 (+01:06.3)
Women
1st. Pauline Ferrand Prévot (FRA) & Robyn De Groot (RSA) - 01:09.05
2nd. Candice Lill (RSA) & Mariske Strauss (RSA) - 01:09.48 (+42.6)
3rd. Ariane Lüthi (SUI) & Amy Wakefield (RSA) – 01:10.33 (+01:27.2)
You can watch the full broadcast of the prologue below.
Men
You can watch the full broadcast of Stage 1 below.
Men
1. Andreas Seewald & Martin Stošek 03:58.23,7
2. Hans Becking & José Dias +3.00,0
3. Fabian Rabensteiner & Wout Alleman +4.00,0
4. Maxime Marotte & Keegan Swenson +5.00,0
5. Nino Schurter & Lars Forster +5.00,0
6. Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez & Francesc Guerra Carretero +6.00,0
7. Georg Egger& Lukas Baum +6.00,0
8. Daniel Geismayr & Cameron Orr +7.00,0
9. Keagan Bontekoning & Arno Du Toit+ 7.00,0
10. Kristian Hynek & Matouš Ulman +9.00,0
Women
1. Haley Batten & Sofia Gomez Villafane 06:00:39.5
2. Ariane Lüthi & Amy Wakefield +00:01:45.2
3. Candice Lill & Mariske Strauss +00:02:53.4
4. Pauline Ferrand Prévot & Robyn De Groot +00:09:14.3
5. Mari Rabie & Hayley Preen +00:22:28.7
6. Janka Keseg Stevkova & Martina Krahulcova +00:48:16.3
7. Sarah Hill & Kaysee Armstrong +00:53:23.9
8. Elrika Harmzen-Pretorius & Lehane Oosthuizen +01:08:23.8
9. Serena Gordon & Crystal Anthony +01:10:11.9
10. Ingrid Kjellström & Marika Wagner +01:33:19.8
