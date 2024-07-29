Video & Results: iXS European Downhill Cup in Les 2 Alpes, France

The iXS EDC entered its fourth round last weekend at the breathtaking setting of Les Deux Alpes. After more than 8 years, the former Crankworx venue celebrated its comeback on the race calendar. More than 350 riders from 31 nations did not miss out on this event. Back-2-Back Racing
After a nerve-wracking race in Spain the previous week, the iXS Cup team and the riders travelled straight on to the French Alps. This double challenge within just two weeks demanded a lot from everyone involved - both physically and mentally.
The Track – Alpine Masterpiece
Les Deux Alpes presented one of the most challenging and longest courses of the season. From the starting point at an altitude of 2,400 meters, the course offered a perfect mix of fast, open sections and tight, winding forest passages, peppered with roots and rocks. The middle section of the course in particular challenged even the most experienced riders and separated the good from the best.
Elite Women
On race day, it was another 25 degrees and both the fans and the riders put on a unique show. French rider Melanie Chappaz surprisingly won the elite women's race, as the two favourites Vicky Clavel and Mathilde Bernard made a few mistakes in their race run. Chappaz won by almost 2 seconds ahead of Lisa Bouladou (FRA - Commencal X1 Racing) and Luana Chereches (ROU - BikeHouse).
Melanie Chappaz
Elite Men
Congratulations on Lisa Bouladou's second
In the men's race, the fastest rider from the previous day's qualification was also unable to prevail. Frenchman Dylan Levesque was relegated to second place by his compatriot Antoine Vidal (Commencal Enduro Team) by a whole 3 seconds. Ross Kew (RSA - 23 Degrees) followed behind Levesque in third place.
Red Bull Hot Seat with the fastest of the day
Elite Men Podium
The iXS European Downhill Cup continues to grow steadily and attracts more and more top-class riders from all over the world. The organisation and professionalism of the events reach new heights year after year. Les Deux Alpes was further proof that the European Cup is one of the most important race series in downhill sport. Not only are the locations becoming more spectacular, but the entire infrastructure surrounding the races is also becoming increasingly professional and spectator-friendly. Results
Complete results can be found here
Pictures: Racement | Boas Penteker
