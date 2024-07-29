Powered by Outside

Video & Results: iXS European Downhill Cup in Les 2 Alpes, France

Jul 28, 2024
by Racement  


The iXS EDC entered its fourth round last weekend at the breathtaking setting of Les Deux Alpes. After more than 8 years, the former Crankworx venue celebrated its comeback on the race calendar. More than 350 riders from 31 nations did not miss out on this event.


photo
Round 4 - Les 2 Alpes, France


iXS European Downhill Cup


Back-2-Back Racing

After a nerve-wracking race in Spain the previous week, the iXS Cup team and the riders travelled straight on to the French Alps. This double challenge within just two weeks demanded a lot from everyone involved - both physically and mentally.

photo



The Track – Alpine Masterpiece


Les Deux Alpes presented one of the most challenging and longest courses of the season. From the starting point at an altitude of 2,400 meters, the course offered a perfect mix of fast, open sections and tight, winding forest passages, peppered with roots and rocks. The middle section of the course in particular challenged even the most experienced riders and separated the good from the best.

photo



Results Sunday


Elite Women

On race day, it was another 25 degrees and both the fans and the riders put on a unique show. French rider Melanie Chappaz surprisingly won the elite women's race, as the two favourites Vicky Clavel and Mathilde Bernard made a few mistakes in their race run. Chappaz won by almost 2 seconds ahead of Lisa Bouladou (FRA - Commencal X1 Racing) and Luana Chereches (ROU - BikeHouse).

photo

Melanie Chappaz



photo

Congratulations on Lisa Bouladou's second


photo

Podium Elite Women



Elite Men

In the men's race, the fastest rider from the previous day's qualification was also unable to prevail. Frenchman Dylan Levesque was relegated to second place by his compatriot Antoine Vidal (Commencal Enduro Team) by a whole 3 seconds. Ross Kew (RSA - 23 Degrees) followed behind Levesque in third place.


photo

Dylan Levesque


photo

Antoine Vidal


photo

Red Bull Hot Seat with the fastest of the day


photo

Elite Men Podium



Important Feeder Series


The iXS European Downhill Cup continues to grow steadily and attracts more and more top-class riders from all over the world. The organisation and professionalism of the events reach new heights year after year. Les Deux Alpes was further proof that the European Cup is one of the most important race series in downhill sport. Not only are the locations becoming more spectacular, but the entire infrastructure surrounding the races is also becoming increasingly professional and spectator-friendly.

photo


Results

photo


Complete results can be found here

Pictures: Racement | Boas Penteker

photo


MENTIONS: @ixsmtb / @Racement

Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Race Reports


Author Info:
Racement avatar

Member since Jun 19, 2013
199 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Women's Paris Olympics MTB XC
55488 views
First Ride: Maxxis Highroller III Tire - DH Race Ready
53887 views
Review: The Airdrop Edit MX - No Frills, All Thrills
38711 views
First Ride: the Trek Slash+ Sets a High Bar
38131 views
Randoms Round 3 - Crankworx Whistler 2024
35464 views
Mullets, Tattoos, Prototypes, & More - Crankworx Whistler 2024
28919 views
Results: Garbanzo DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024
26365 views
Interview: Tom Pidcock & Pinarello's MTB Product Team on Developing a Pure XC Race Bike & More
25265 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.070058
Mobile Version of Website