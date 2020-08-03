Video and Results: Mass Start Carnage at the Maxi Avalanche

Aug 3, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Organized by the same team as the Megavalanche races, the Maxi Avalanche Series kicked off in Alpe D'Huez last weekend with the cream of the crop of European enduro riders in attendance. It's the first big enduro race in Europe this summer and a chance for racers to put tires to dirt for the first time in nearly ten months.

Over 15 minutes of racing, riders had to battle against the pack from the top of the gondola down to the village. Check out the helmet cam footage of the full course above from the perspective Morgane Such, who finished sixth in the women's race (the women raced alongside the men's Challengers category), while the start of the men's race is below:


Results:


Men:

1. Damien Oton
2. Gustav Wildhaber
3. Hugo Pigeon
4. Dimitri Tordo
5. Florian Nicolai
Women:

1. Ines Thoma
2. Laura Charles
3. Melanie Pugin
4. Charles Estelle
5. Axelle Murigneux

Full results, here.

