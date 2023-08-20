Video & Results: Swatch Nines 2023 Rider Awards

Aug 20, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesA catalogue of new tricks unfolds during a week-long session at Green Hill Bikepark, Germany.

Global mountain biking talents converged at Swatch Nines 2023 mountain bike event! Riders showcased unprecedented skills on the course. This unique event has once again created the space to elevate the sport to new heights.

2023 SWATCH NINES AWARDS:
New Nine: Hayden Zablotny
Creative Edge presented by Rose: Lukas Schäfer
GoPro Best Moment: Tomas Lemoine
Best Trick Slope Bike Men: Kaidan Ingersoll - 360 Barspin Double Downside Whip
Best Trick Slope Bike Women: Patricia Druwen - 540 & Backflip Triple Barspin
Best Trick Big Bike Women: Robin Goomes - Backflip on the Freeride Line
Best Trick Big Bike Men: Bienvenido Aguado - Frontflip Cliffhanger
Female MVP: Patricia Druwen
Male MVP: Peter Kaiser Swatch Nines


