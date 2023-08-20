Video & Results: Swatch Nines 2023 Rider Awards

A catalogue of new tricks unfolds during a week-long session at Green Hill Bikepark, Germany.



Global mountain biking talents converged at Swatch Nines 2023 mountain bike event! Riders showcased unprecedented skills on the course. This unique event has once again created the space to elevate the sport to new heights.



2023 SWATCH NINES AWARDS:

New Nine: Hayden Zablotny

Creative Edge presented by Rose: Lukas Schäfer

GoPro Best Moment: Tomas Lemoine

Best Trick Slope Bike Men: Kaidan Ingersoll - 360 Barspin Double Downside Whip

Best Trick Slope Bike Women: Patricia Druwen - 540 & Backflip Triple Barspin

Best Trick Big Bike Women: Robin Goomes - Backflip on the Freeride Line

Best Trick Big Bike Men: Bienvenido Aguado - Frontflip Cliffhanger

Female MVP: Patricia Druwen

Male MVP: Peter Kaiser — Swatch Nines