Video: Hitting Bellingham's Biggest Moves on a Hardtail

One of my winter 2024 goals was to film a video on some of my favorite trails and features in Bellingham on my favorite bike, a 2018 Chromag Stylus. I purchased this steed on Pinkbike buysell for $420
back in 2019. The frame came equipped with a Shimano sticker cut up to say 'huckin shit' on the chainstay and a pre-dented top tube. Some might say the perfect bike.
I had made this purchase after I had broken a Specialized Stumpjumper and had all the parts lying around to build the bike. I had always wanted a Stylus since watching some old school Pinkbike Chromag classics
back in the day:
These videos made me drool as a young teenager and I haven't stopped as a 20 something year old. Maybe I should go to a doctor? At the same time that I discovered those Chromag videos, I found videos of this crew from the States that were building, documenting, and riding goo goo gah gah type trails that had me clutching my desk, holding on for dear life, watching them as a teenager. Once again, still do that as an "adult."
The photos and video from this era burned in my head and inspired me for the type of riding and building I wanted to do. Fast forward to 2020, a life goal of mine gets to be completed. I got to visit Bellingham, for the first time, on a big cross-country road trip. Not knowing anybody except, a more or less friend of a friend, who had also just moved there. He was our tour guide and frankly he didn't really know all that much either.
I had been having bike bike problems with another Stumpjumper on the trip as it blew up a shock and fork on the Whole Enchilada. It had the proprietary shock mount, ie impossible to find a replacement. The first night there, I finally had found a shock for it. I proceeded to rebuild the bike in anticipation for a big Galbraith ride the next day. The next morning we pedaled up to the top in anticipation to ride Mohawk, a sick new jump trail that had been built. Well we dropped in on this sick new trail and well....
Another broken Stumpy. So I dragged the bike out to the parking lot and part swapped everything back over to the Stylus that I had mainly been riding the whole trip because of all the bike problems. And ended up having a great rest of the day.
Fast forward a couple years...
On another road trip finally getting to check BC and Whistler. For a buddy's birthday we were getting to do a heli drop on Disneyland, well about 3/4 of the way down, I broke my Patrol's chainstay. I think I am noticing a trend, oh well. The flavor of self realization is best never tasted. Day 1 of the trip, my main bike is out of commission.
Well, fortunately, I had the trusty old steed on the back of the truck. The plan had been to ride some Pemberton classics and the bike park, I had no other choice. Try to take the Stylus on everything. At first, I was so hesitant to trust but slowly started building faith in the Stylus' abilities. The full day and first time at whistler helped build that trust immensely. I began to realize the limit of the bike wasn't in sight. And kept trying to push to find it. The only area that I found the limit was on the A-Line brake bumps, that rattled the remaining screws loose in my head. We headed back to Bellingham, and we ended up riding and did some moves that had only recently put down on the big bike. And even hit one move I had never done yet.
This trip really put the deep seeded thought of what might be possible on a Stylus. Up late at night, frothing from the mouth and other extremities, thinking of, what could the Stylus handle? This thought had been sitting in the back of my mind for time, just not yet acting on it. And then I heard a rumor that one of my favorite hillsides in Bellingham, the one that had fundamentally shaped what I envisioned riding to be, was potentially getting logged (again.) And then flagging tape went up. And that is set this whole kazoo in motion.
Hope y'all enjoy!