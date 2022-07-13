Video & Story: World Cup DH Riders on the Developing Union Effort

Things are definitely changing at the World Cup, and none are more keenly aware and concerned than the riders themselves. With the organization and broadcast rights sold to Discovery, the riders have decided to form a union to represent their interests to the powers above.The riders will elect a representative to liaise with ESO, which owns and operates the EWS, as well as the UCI and Discovery to voice the riders’ interests when it comes to rider welfare and race logistics.Henry Quinney caught up with several of the riders during this week’s track walk to hear what they had to say.Both Vali Holl and Wyn Masters said it's scary to already be mid-season and have very little information about what will happen in the future. "We don't know anything about next year, nothing, no dates, no locations, how many people are going to qualify or DH1, DH2," Holl explained. "Like you just hear bits, but you have no idea about what's going to happen." While it's rumored that the race structure will largely remain the same, the uncertainty puts professional riders, whose careers are in the hands of the race organizers, in a uniquely vulnerable position.Riders began discussing a possible union as early as 2020, Loic Bruni said, when many riders felt they had no say in how the UCI and Red Bull responded to the pandemic. Now that the sport is at a point where change is inevitable, Bruni has spearheaded an effort to make sure that decisions around downhill racing account for those most affected.Finn Iles, who describes the effort as more of an association than a union, has worked closely with Bruni to lead the charge and echoed what others said about needing representation: "Right now we have absolutely no say in anything. We have no say for track, we have no say for prize money, we have no say for safety, no say for anything. And we're the ones that are the product."Several riders mentioned an odd ramp at the finish area that they consider dangerous as an example of a course feature that likely wouldn't exist if the riders had been asked for input.The first union meeting took place last week at Lenzerheide and the second one just happened in Vallnord.Greg Minnaar, who serves alongside Myriam Nicole on the UCI Athletes' Commission, said that he believes the changes will be relatively subtle and positive, and he trusts that ESO has the experience in mountain bike racing to successfully take over World Cup downhill racing.At the moment, details are scarce and credible details even scarcer, especially when it comes to the rumored changes to the race format and team setup for next year. We have reached out to both the UCI and ESO for comment and will update this story as more information becomes available.