Video & Story: World Cup DH Riders on the Developing Union Effort

Jul 13, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

Things are definitely changing at the World Cup, and none are more keenly aware and concerned than the riders themselves. With the organization and broadcast rights sold to Discovery, the riders have decided to form a union to represent their interests to the powers above.

The riders will elect a representative to liaise with ESO, which owns and operates the EWS, as well as the UCI and Discovery to voice the riders’ interests when it comes to rider welfare and race logistics.

Henry Quinney caught up with several of the riders during this week’s track walk to hear what they had to say.

Both Vali Holl and Wyn Masters said it's scary to already be mid-season and have very little information about what will happen in the future. "We don't know anything about next year, nothing, no dates, no locations, how many people are going to qualify or DH1, DH2," Holl explained. "Like you just hear bits, but you have no idea about what's going to happen." While it's rumored that the race structure will largely remain the same, the uncertainty puts professional riders, whose careers are in the hands of the race organizers, in a uniquely vulnerable position.

Riders began discussing a possible union as early as 2020, Loic Bruni said, when many riders felt they had no say in how the UCI and Red Bull responded to the pandemic. Now that the sport is at a point where change is inevitable, Bruni has spearheaded an effort to make sure that decisions around downhill racing account for those most affected.

Finn Iles, who describes the effort as more of an association than a union, has worked closely with Bruni to lead the charge and echoed what others said about needing representation: "Right now we have absolutely no say in anything. We have no say for track, we have no say for prize money, we have no say for safety, no say for anything. And we're the ones that are the product."

Several riders mentioned an odd ramp at the finish area that they consider dangerous as an example of a course feature that likely wouldn't exist if the riders had been asked for input.

The first union meeting took place last week at Lenzerheide and the second one just happened in Vallnord.

Greg Minnaar, who serves alongside Myriam Nicole on the UCI Athletes' Commission, said that he believes the changes will be relatively subtle and positive, and he trusts that ESO has the experience in mountain bike racing to successfully take over World Cup downhill racing.

At the moment, details are scarce and credible details even scarcer, especially when it comes to the rumored changes to the race format and team setup for next year. We have reached out to both the UCI and ESO for comment and will update this story as more information becomes available.

23 Comments

  • 19 0
 Don't be too harsh on yourself Henry, that was actually an excellent video. Additionally, it's awesome to see riders getting together to help the sport progress in the right direction.
  • 12 0
 Super Bruni, Corporate slayer, F**k Yea!
  • 1 0
 it's not corporate slaying, ffs.....

if you slay the corporation, everyone one of these racers is out a job.


what this is and should be is, negotiating symbiosis.

TLDR: stop being a reactive child. the world and economics of commerce are never black nor white. its a million shades of grey.
  • 5 0
 Full support and respect for what the riders are doing- crazy for them to be risking so much every week without any say. Also, as the true DH experts, they are surely best placed to make suggestions for courses, formats, etc.
  • 1 0
 I think it would definitely do the sport good to have some insight into the creation of the tracks. I feel like I have heard about athletes representatives to the UCI. Would love to learn more about this side of the sport (hint hints pinkbike, might be a cool series)
  • 1 0
 I responded prematurely. This is a sweet thing you made pinkbike. Would love to see more about this side of things.
  • 8 0
 The rumour of the qualification field being cut to 30 needs addressing immediately. That cannot be allowed to happen.
  • 7 0
 Imagine the UCIs face when the top 20 riders refuse to race! Come in unions!
  • 3 0
 This should have been organized long ago. Racing on a track that most racers deem unsafe sounds dystopian. Nothing worse than unelected bureaucrats telling everyone what to do with zero checks and balances.
  • 5 0
 Love to see it!
  • 4 0
 What about that one UCI??? You didn't see that one coming. Jajaja
  • 1 0
 Without starting a debate on semantics, perhaps using the term "association" would help avoid confusion since the "U" in UCI already stands for Union albeit with a different meaning than a trade union.
  • 4 0
 Cathro's got time for that job
  • 1 0
 I hope they just create their own series together with red bull or crankworx and not attend the uci worldcup anymore
  • 2 5
 Unions can be both good and bad. Since the UCI has a monopoly on racing already, I don't think its anti-free-market to support a riders union.
  • 5 2
 nothing wrong with being anti free market
  • 1 0
 I'm surprised to see you acknowledge the corrective role that unions have in unfree markets. Kudos.
  • 1 1
 Bruni/ Finn twins.. lol.
Below threshold threads are hidden





