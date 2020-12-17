Video: And The Winner Is... - Pinkbike Academy Episode 10

Dec 17, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


PINKBIKE ACADEMY
PRESENTED BY SHIMANO


EPISODE 10



It all comes down to this. The remaining contestants battle it out in the final enduro race for a shot at $25,000 and a pro mountain bike contract.


PREVIOUSLY

Did you miss the previous episodes from Season 1 of Pinkbike Academy? Here's the full Pinkbike Academy playlist.



Who did you expect to win Pinkbike Academy?


Who did you want to win Pinkbike Academy?






Official Location Partner of Pinkbike Academy @bikebigwhite

Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Shimano, Orbea, Fox Racing, Fox Factory, Big White, GoPro, Garmin,
Pro Bike Gear, Feedback Sports, Maxxis, Stan's NoTubes, Ride Concepts, and Trailforks.


Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Academy Pinkbike Originals Fox Clothing Fox Racing Orbea Shimano Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Field Test: 2021 Santa Cruz Nomad - The Same But Different
70527 views
Loris Vergier Parts Ways with The Syndicate for 2021
64682 views
Field Test: 2021 Trek Slash - Ready to Race
63830 views
Emily Batty and Trek Part Ways After 12 Years
62309 views
Field Test: 2021 Propain Spindrift - Lots of Travel & Lots of Fun
58470 views
Yoann Barelli Says Farewell to Commencal after 4 Years
53379 views
The Complete 2021 Santa Cruz Nomad Lineup Compared
52714 views
Commencal Announces New Meta Power TR
49084 views

9 Comments

  • 10 4
 Glad it’s over! Didn’t watch a single episode. Can we go back to „normal“ bike stuff now, please?
  • 3 1
 I didn't watch one either. I feel good about my choices
  • 1 1
 Yeah this is stupid reality tv shit get it off my bike site please.
  • 2 0
 I actually really liked watching this. now you can downvote me.
  • 6 0
 I think the dude with the Orbea Rallon will win.
  • 2 0
 Gimli the dwarf
  • 1 0
 Is it more Great British Sewing Bee than Love Island?
  • 1 0
 He deserved it
  • 1 1
 My boss.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010760
Mobile Version of Website