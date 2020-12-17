Pinkbike.com
Video: And The Winner Is... - Pinkbike Academy Episode 10
Dec 17, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
PINKBIKE ACADEMY
PRESENTED BY SHIMANO
EPISODE 10
It all comes down to this. The remaining contestants battle it out in the final enduro race for a shot at $25,000 and a pro mountain bike contract.
PREVIOUSLY
Did you miss the previous episodes from Season 1 of Pinkbike Academy? Here's the full Pinkbike Academy playlist.
Who did you expect to win Pinkbike Academy?
Evan Wall
Ben Wallace
Jo Peters
Responses: 107 Faves: 0 Comments: 0
Who did you want to win Pinkbike Academy?
Evan Wall
Ben Wallace
Jo Peters
Responses: 100 Faves: 0 Comments: 0
Official Location Partner of Pinkbike Academy
@bikebigwhite
Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Shimano
,
Orbea
,
Fox Racing
,
Fox Factory
,
Big White
,
GoPro
,
Garmin
,
Pro Bike Gear
,
Feedback Sports
,
Maxxis
,
Stan's NoTubes
,
Ride Concepts
, and
Trailforks
.
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Academy
Pinkbike Originals
Fox Clothing
Fox Racing
Orbea
Shimano
Sponsored
9 Comments
Score
Time
10
4
Germanmike
(11 mins ago)
Glad it’s over! Didn’t watch a single episode. Can we go back to „normal“ bike stuff now, please?
[Reply]
3
1
makripper
(6 mins ago)
I didn't watch one either. I feel good about my choices
[Reply]
1
1
TrevZ
(5 mins ago)
Yeah this is stupid reality tv shit get it off my bike site please.
[Reply]
2
0
Supergirl56
(4 mins ago)
I actually really liked watching this. now you can downvote me.
[Reply]
6
0
willdavidson9595
(21 mins ago)
I think the dude with the Orbea Rallon will win.
[Reply]
2
0
foshizz
(10 mins ago)
Gimli the dwarf
[Reply]
1
0
BreakLikeTheWind
(5 mins ago)
Is it more Great British Sewing Bee than Love Island?
[Reply]
1
0
Kashima
(3 mins ago)
He deserved it
[Reply]
1
1
dirty505
(17 mins ago)
My boss.
[Reply]
