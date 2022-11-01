Video: And They're Off: Part Two - Pinkbike Academy Season 3 EP 3

PINKBIKE ACADEMY
10 Riders. 1 Pro Contract.
Episode 3: And They're Off, Part TwoWith the first three stages behind them, we pick back up for part two of the contestants’ five-part enduro. Tensions run high, nerves are showing, and the time comes for one athlete to go home.
Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Orbea, Shimano, Fox Racing, Maxxis, Outside, Garmin, Big White, Stans, Insta 360, MRP, Funn, Ride Concepts, SDG, North Shore Racks, ODI, Rimpact, and Squirt.
