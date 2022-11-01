Video: And They're Off: Part Two - Pinkbike Academy Season 3 EP 3

Nov 1, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

PINKBIKE ACADEMY


10 Riders. 1 Pro Contract.




Episode 3: And They're Off, Part Two

With the first three stages behind them, we pick back up for part two of the contestants’ five-part enduro. Tensions run high, nerves are showing, and the time comes for one athlete to go home.











Episodes 1, 2, & 3 of Pinkbike Academy Season 3 are available now.

The rest of the season will drop weekly on Tuesdays at 10am PST.

Pinkbike Academy Season 3 is available for FREE on Outside Watch or the Pinkbike YouTube channel.






Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Orbea, Shimano, Fox Racing, Maxxis, Outside, Garmin, Big White, Stans, Insta 360, MRP, Funn, Ride Concepts, SDG, North Shore Racks, ODI, Rimpact, and Squirt.


Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Academy Fox Clothing Orbea Outside Shimano Cam Mccaul Christina Chappetta Katie Burrell Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Video: Welcome to the 2022 Downcountry Field Test
73607 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Marzocchi Bomber Air Shock & Z1 Fork
43526 views
Tech Week 2023: Pole's New Vikkelä Ditches the Motor, Keeps the 190mm of Travel
43504 views
Slack Randoms: ENVE's $290 Poncho, SRAM Sets Sail, FMX Triple Flips & More
43118 views
Tech Week 2023: Vorsprung Suspension's New Upgrades
40126 views
Spotted: A New High Pivot 6-Bar Intense Prototype DH Bike
37919 views
Tech Week 2023: 3D Printed Randoms from Jank Components, 76 Projects, & More
37281 views
Tech Week 2023: 11 Manufacturers Offering 3D-Printed Bike Gear
33015 views

7 Comments

  • 4 0
 Spoiler alert.... OMG... I can't believe that they made Katniss Everdeen fight off other riders with a sawn-off chainring crank arm axe until there was only one survivor. Good job she was from the tough-as-nails Rampage District.
  • 5 0
 Three episodes at one?!
  • 5 0
 Amazing right!
  • 1 0
 I kinda wonder if ep 2 & 3 were released a week early. Otherwise why not just string them into one giant episode?

Edit: hmm looks intentional, I see 3 separate links on the front page.
  • 8 0
 @robomatic: we decided to release EP 1, 2, and 3 all at the same time to get people into the series. Then it'll be weekly releases on Tuesdays at 10am PST until the finale on December 20th.
  • 1 0
 Someone wants to keep us seated
  • 1 0
 Wtf? 23s back, half dead vs 2m+ back with 0 excuse...





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010103
Mobile Version of Website