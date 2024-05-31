Powered by Outside

Video: Landosteezy Jump Bike Ripping in 'All in a Day's Work'

May 31, 2024
by Burgtec Limited  

We sent Lando on a mission to hit up his favourite local spots up North. Travelling from Leek to Leeds with a few pit stops on the way, here’s what was produced all in a day's work.

Videos Riding Videos Burgtec


burgtec-limited avatar

Member since Apr 10, 2014
24 articles
11 Comments
  • 10 0
 STEEZE
  • 8 0
 Dude alway makes me feel like I need to run out n buy a dirt jumper. Sick riding man
  • 4 0
 Limitless vibe. Flow to the exponent (n(steez)+1).
  • 2 0
 Awesome! Complete badass. Passion has no bounds and this guy throws and shows it.
  • 1 0
 dude rips! its funny with such a big body he makes what looks like a 26" mtb seem like a bmx. whips it around like it is nothing
  • 2 0
 Rad to see you ripping on Pinkbike mate!
  • 2 0
 @landosteezy kills it. huge fan!
  • 2 0
 Skills. Doing the North proud
  • 2 0
 Huge bag of tricks....respeck !
  • 2 0
 Rad
  • 1 0
 Nice, dudes got the skills!







