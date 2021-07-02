Video: Andreas Kolb Narrowly Avoids Hitting a Car on the Les Gets World Cup Course

Jul 2, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Andres Kolb has shared footage of himself nearly hitting a car on the Les Gets World Cup course.

Kolb was on a timed training run in the lower section of the track when a marshal allowed a car to cross the track (Update: or the driver ignored the marshal’s instructions - thanks to the French speakers in the comments). Kolb was picking up speed on the open section heading into the new motorway but was thankfully able to haul on the Trickstuff anchors on his Continental Atherton team bike and stop in time.

Andi was understandably annoyed at the near miss and gave the marshal a few choice words before continuing the rest of his run. MTBnews.de posted the moment as part of their course preview and it’s safe to say Kolb was flying up until then. Keep an eye on him to do well in qualies and racing this week, hopefully with fewer near misses!

73 Comments

  • 82 5
 Amazed the Alfa was even running, impressive.
  • 1 0
 Big Grin
  • 8 5
 the 80s called they want the joke back
  • 9 3
 @gee-milner Bah, my Alfa 156 never broke down once, while the Golf that followed lost its clutch on a mountain pass. Go figure.
  • 6 0
 not everyone got a Ferrari
  • 3 2
 The fact that this post has so many up votes saddens me. Alfa finish ahead of BMW, VW, Audi and Mercedes in basically every reliability survey yet this idiotic view still persists. The Giulietta in particular is an incredibly reliable little car. There is basically nothing that goes wrong on them. Oh well, let the boring people have their boring cars.

www.whatcar.com/alfa-romeo/giulietta/hatchback/used-review/n913/advice
  • 1 0
 brilliant!!!!
  • 1 0
 brilliant to gee milners post about the alfa , but thats pretty unbelievable were the hell was the marshal
  • 37 12
 That marshal still had the nerve to try and blame Andreas. Wtf is wrong with people.
  • 4 1
 Fight or flight
  • 21 0
 If you listen to the marshall, it's actually the opposite. He ordered the car to stop, but the driver forced through. The marshall is angry at the car, not at Andreas
  • 2 0
 Did he? I'm not sure from the footage.
  • 6 0
 The marshal is upset yes, but in french it's against the car driver, not Andreas Wink
  • 3 0
 nah he tried to explain himself to Andreas, he said : "j ai lui dit" , probably spelt wrong by me -anyway it means "I have told him" (to stop).
  • 1 0
 @Pedro404: He said "I told her" in french
  • 4 0
 @Pedro404:
Andreas: "You need to stop him"
Marshall to the driver: "Are you stupid"
Marshall: "I told him"
Marshall to the driver of the car: "You need to back up"
  • 3 0
 He didn't (I'm french), he's trying to avoid being accountable for it.

Marshall: He's f*cking dumb! (talking about the driver)
Andreas: You need to look!
Marshall: This is what I told him!! (talking about the driver to stop)
Andreas: You need to stop him!
Marshall: big silence....
  • 2 0
 edit :

Andreas - HEYYY.
Marchall - C'est pas vrai // Imbelievable.
A - WTF.
M - Il est con celui là // This is a real idiot.
A - You need to look.
M - Je lui ai dit // I told him.
A - You need to stop him.
That's f*cking dangerous.
M - Vous allez reculer // You're going to backup
  • 2 0
 The marshal was standing on the wrong side of the track. Why not stand on the right side of the track, on the road? Where he was standing was pointless, clearly.
  • 1 4
 He’s french so is born waving his arms
  • 2 0
 @Bperd: Well, you can also drive down this road so the marshal has a 50% chance to stand on the right side of the track. Maybe two marshals would help...
  • 1 0
 @squarewheel: it looks like a narrow road, assuming it was one way.
  • 1 0
 How dare Andreas rides his bike there. The nerve
  • 1 0
 @Bperd: but aren't the roads two-way roads?
  • 25 1
 Typical french driver.
  • 18 1
 And typical French marshal
  • 2 0
 @mcharza: "je lui ai dit"...
  • 1 0
 Oh...La France...
  • 7 10
 I enjoyed how the marshal sought to blame Andreas also
  • 2 0
 @usmbc-co-uk: He blamed the driver "this one's dumb", and told the rider "I told him[to stop]"
  • 2 0
 @faul: ahh, sorry for my ignorance,
  • 1 0
 The locals are good drivers, but the Parisians are trash in the mountain. When I see someone braking in a corner, i downshift and i am waiting for a good straight line.

In Morzine i saw many British drunk drivers on the wrong side of the road too. So basically it is like passing ppl on the left lane.

For the training / race they should have more staff and at least two people with stop sign.

I know Les Gets is a small city etc. North America has even worse drivers, every day in Vancouver car drivers are using the bike lane and sidewalks. The same situation happened to me when a Honda Civic decided to be a bike, glad i was on my DH in downtown.


Au passage t'as raison l' Alfa c'est un Monchu, mais en Savoie c'est pas la France on est pas en PLS quand y a un virage et quand il y a de la neige.
  • 22 4
 Thank god he didnt have codes
  • 1 0
 I'm impressed how he managed to stop at this speed on the grass.
  • 13 0
 Should just make it a road gap.
  • 7 0
 That Marshal is sleeping! We all know that many races are based on volunteering but it is inconceivable that at a dangerous point such as a road crossing there should be no awake and professional staff.
  • 5 0
 What brakes is this guy running? Whoever it is their marketing department need to jump on this!

Could have ended really badly. Just close the road - why bother with the risk.
  • 4 0
 Trickstuff
  • 1 0
 @lacuna: duh
  • 4 0
 Looks to me like the marshall was trying to stop the car - he had his hand up and wasn't waving the car across. I don't think the driver understood. Not to say that the marshall is completely innocent though, he should have been a lot more assertive. Drivers tend to just stop when they don't know what's going on.

I've sen similar before when marshalling a junior road race on a closed circuit, also in France. Some nobber drove right onto the course and then stopped just after a blind bend to get shirty with the marshall who was yelling at him to move. I was a bit further on and fortunately had a whistle. I blew it hard enough to make the driver think I was police, gestured him to move then made him pull over and stop about 20 seconds before a solid pack of 30 junior boys came blasting round the corner.

Just listened to the audio - the marshall blames the driver, not Andreas - "il est con celui là"
  • 4 0
 Its kinda amazing that a car can just drive over the track like that. Where was the traffic barrier or cones to prevent that happening? The more I see of world cups, its medical provision, evacuation procedures etc the more it just makes me think that the UCI is baking in risk into the model and serious injuries and death become more probable over time.
  • 3 0
 On a local enduro race some years ago, traffic agents *forgot* to close a road crossing along the track.
A friend of mine slammed at Mach chicken into an oncoming car, and flew away like Superman in the woods.
Luckily he was unscathed, the bike was cracked in half, the impact bent the tie-rods so badly that a tow truck was needed to remove the car.
  • 5 0
 That is so bad. Could of ended up so badly. Something has got to change there.
  • 1 1
 "Something" being the government, the language, the people.
  • 2 0
 How's the form of the flaggy giving the rider a serve for not giving way to the car....
  • 2 0
 Australian much? Hahaha I had to
Translate that!
  • 5 2
 Just trying to see if the car is a Mullet set up.
  • 2 0
 Fuck that gormless marshal off for sure and get one who knows about traffic management, useless prick.
  • 1 0
 should put another stoopid dangerous roadgap there, just add a tricky run-in and a super narrow berm turn there…to spice stuff up put the livecast camtower behind the berm
  • 1 0
 Pheeew, my stomach turned upside down just watching and knowing nothing happend.
  • 2 0
 How the hell does that car still have both mirrors?
  • 1 0
 Hope this is addressed as a safety issue. It could be a really bad accident waiting to happen!
  • 1 0
 Did Kolb get a new timed practice run?
  • 2 0
 doubt it, timed training doesnt really matter
  • 5 0
 @jackheat: I ride so hard, then there's a car. In the end, it doesn't even matter.
  • 5 5
 "was thankfully able to haul on the Trickstuff anchors on his Continental Atherton team bike" sounds like a bad ad...
  • 4 0
 Sounds more like someone trying to get their word count up for an essay.
  • 1 0
 Shocking! The Marshall messed up there
  • 1 0
 Meanwhile in other news, Trick stuff and continental profits soar....
  • 2 0
 Yeh literally blown away he managed to pull up in time, that was mighty impresssive!!!
  • 1 0
 -96 kaprun wc there were cows on the track
  • 1 1
 France aint doing so good this week keeping riders safety away from the public. That could have been REALLY bad
  • 1 0
 Yeh that TDF pile up was awful
  • 2 0
 Agreed, Fort Bill did a bang-up job keeping the riders safe this year.
  • 1 0
 Shouldn’t of happened and really annoying but hardly a near miss
  • 1 0
 That Alpha would have been destroyed
  • 3 4
 Stop the cars from crossing the road the full week end !!
  • 11 0
 what if people want to get to their homes? you cannot do that. but you can employ decent marshalls
  • 1 0
 If that street, as I imagine it is, is used to get home you can't close it
  • 1 0
 Not very nice if it's where you live! It's the marshall's job to stop the car well ahead of the approaching rider.
  • 1 0
 @blacktea: It's definitely used to get up the hill to some houses or you can take the very long way around if I remember correctly. In past years there was a road gap just up the road from there. I'm sure the locals are used to a weekend or two road closures every year on the road.
  • 1 0
 @vhdh666: Not sure about France or Switzerland but here you can, as we do it ever year for a XCO race where we completely block off a house. A couple of permits are needed, affected people are notified by authorities in advance but overall its not too difficult to close a road for a day or two!
  • 1 1
 Clickbait

Post a Comment



