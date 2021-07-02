Video: Andreas Kolb Narrowly Avoids Hitting a Car on the Les Gets World Cup Course

Andres Kolb has shared footage of himself nearly hitting a car on the Les Gets World Cup course.
Kolb was on a timed training run in the lower section of the track when a marshal allowed a car to cross the track (Update:
or the driver ignored the marshal’s instructions - thanks to the French speakers in the comments). Kolb was picking up speed on the open section heading into the new motorway but was thankfully able to haul on the Trickstuff anchors on his Continental Atherton team bike and stop in time.
Andi was understandably annoyed at the near miss and gave the marshal a few choice words before continuing the rest of his run. MTBnews.de
posted the moment as part of their course preview and it’s safe to say Kolb was flying up until then. Keep an eye on him to do well in qualies and racing this week, hopefully with fewer near misses!
73 Comments
Andreas: "You need to stop him"
Marshall to the driver: "Are you stupid"
Marshall: "I told him"
Marshall to the driver of the car: "You need to back up"
Marshall: He's f*cking dumb! (talking about the driver)
Andreas: You need to look!
Marshall: This is what I told him!! (talking about the driver to stop)
Andreas: You need to stop him!
Marshall: big silence....
Andreas - HEYYY.
Marchall - C'est pas vrai // Imbelievable.
A - WTF.
M - Il est con celui là // This is a real idiot.
A - You need to look.
M - Je lui ai dit // I told him.
A - You need to stop him.
That's f*cking dangerous.
M - Vous allez reculer // You're going to backup
In Morzine i saw many British drunk drivers on the wrong side of the road too. So basically it is like passing ppl on the left lane.
For the training / race they should have more staff and at least two people with stop sign.
I know Les Gets is a small city etc. North America has even worse drivers, every day in Vancouver car drivers are using the bike lane and sidewalks. The same situation happened to me when a Honda Civic decided to be a bike, glad i was on my DH in downtown.
Au passage t'as raison l' Alfa c'est un Monchu, mais en Savoie c'est pas la France on est pas en PLS quand y a un virage et quand il y a de la neige.
Could have ended really badly. Just close the road - why bother with the risk.
I've sen similar before when marshalling a junior road race on a closed circuit, also in France. Some nobber drove right onto the course and then stopped just after a blind bend to get shirty with the marshall who was yelling at him to move. I was a bit further on and fortunately had a whistle. I blew it hard enough to make the driver think I was police, gestured him to move then made him pull over and stop about 20 seconds before a solid pack of 30 junior boys came blasting round the corner.
Just listened to the audio - the marshall blames the driver, not Andreas - "il est con celui là"
A friend of mine slammed at Mach chicken into an oncoming car, and flew away like Superman in the woods.
Luckily he was unscathed, the bike was cracked in half, the impact bent the tie-rods so badly that a tow truck was needed to remove the car.
Translate that!
