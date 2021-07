Video: Andreas Kolb Narrowly Avoids Hitting a Car on the Les Gets World Cup Course

Update:

Andres Kolb has shared footage of himself nearly hitting a car on the Les Gets World Cup course.Kolb was on a timed training run in the lower section of the track when a marshal allowed a car to cross the track (or the driver ignored the marshal’s instructions - thanks to the French speakers in the comments). Kolb was picking up speed on the open section heading into the new motorway but was thankfully able to haul on the Trickstuff anchors on his Continental Atherton team bike and stop in time.Andi was understandably annoyed at the near miss and gave the marshal a few choice words before continuing the rest of his run. MTBnews.de posted the moment as part of their course preview and it’s safe to say Kolb was flying up until then. Keep an eye on him to do well in qualies and racing this week, hopefully with fewer near misses!