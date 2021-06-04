Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Andreas Kolb’s POV Lap of the NotARace IXS Test Cup Session Schladming Track
Jun 4, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Take a lap with Continental Atherton’s newest signing Andreas Kolb as he follows Charlie Hatton down the wild Schladming track.
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Andi Kolb
Charlie Hatton
IXS Cup Test Session
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Spotted: Pole’s New 190mm Travel Bike
76292 views
Trendspotting: 4 Predictions About the Near Future of Mountain Bike Tech
61060 views
Transition Releases New Alloy Patrol with Mixed Wheels & 160mm Travel
60089 views
The Importance of Handlebar Height & Why It's Often Overlooked
59834 views
61 Bikes of Whistler Bike Park Opening Day 2021
58867 views
Updated: Kate Courtney Announces Broken Arm Following Nove Mesto XC World Cup Crash
53331 views
First Ride: Transition's New Spire & Patrol
52815 views
Thought Experiment: The $22,000 Trail Bike Build
44849 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
1
bakewell
(25 mins ago)
It’s good but it’s not Brendon and Ratboy from Deathgrip movie
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007079
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment
Post a Comment