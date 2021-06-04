Video: Andreas Kolb’s POV Lap of the NotARace IXS Test Cup Session Schladming Track

Jun 4, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Take a lap with Continental Atherton’s newest signing Andreas Kolb as he follows Charlie Hatton down the wild Schladming track.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Andi Kolb Charlie Hatton IXS Cup Test Session


1 Comment

 It’s good but it’s not Brendon and Ratboy from Deathgrip movie

