Video: Andreu Lacondeguy & Nico Vink Get Big Air on Dream Backyard Jumps

Jul 21, 2021
by ReverseComponents  

There’s not many riders on the planet that can ride with the untamed aggression, pure skill and full commitment like Andreu Lacondeguy. When the opportunity came up to sponsor him as part of the Reverse Components team, there was no choice to be made. Andreu, welcome!

Sergi Barnils

bigquotesI was in the Alps last summer and I broke my seat, so I went to the shop and saw a Nico Vink seat and bought it, a couple of weeks later I was at Fest Sessions and saw Peter (Reverse owner) and he was stoked and we started talking and we got to know each other and I thought it was a perfect fit for me to ride for the brand. It's a brand that's pushing free-riding and supporting some of the best events and I'm pumped on all the parts and to be on the team with the other riders!Andreu Lacondeguy

Sergi Barnils
Sergi Barnils

Sergi Barnils
Sergi Barnils
Sergi Barnils

On his Commencal Furious, Andreu runs Reverse Nico Vink Signature Seat, grips, seat post and handlebars in 35mm rise.

Sergi Barnils
Sergi Barnils

Over 6-7 weeks in early 2021, Andreu with the help of Nico Vink, reshaped Andreu’s backyard (Translated from Catalan, "The Hole") into a dirt playground on a massive scale. Over 200 hours machine time went into the build.

Sergi Barnils
Sergi Barnils
Sergi Barnils

bigquotesI got this property a couple of years ago, we built some jumps and everything, but signing with Reverse Components was the perfect opportunity to get my teammate Nico there, who I think is one of the best builders in the world.

Being able to be there with Nico and build the sickest set of jumps I have ever seen was amazing, being able to ride those every day and have those level of jumps in the yard will only make the riding better, I'm super stoked on the opportunity to work with Nico and how the jumps turned out!Andreu Lacondeguy

Sergi Barnils
Sergi Barnils
Sergi Barnils

The zone is filled with huge jumps, crossing lines, mega hips - it's a big-bike jump line designed for the biggest airtime possible.

Sergi Barnils

Sergi Barnils

Sergi Barnils
Sergi Barnils
Sergi Barnils

Sergi Barnils
Sergi Barnils
Sergi Barnils

bigquotesI first saw Andreu's backyard a few years ago and was mindblown with the amount of opportunity. The dirt is insane, it's just perfect. It's a dream setup for a backyard. The main area is shaped like a natural half pipe with fingers, it's super cool - the landings are kind of all in place and you need to build take offs. It was like building a big skatepark out of dirt.Nico Vink

Sergi Barnils

Sergi Barnils
Sergi Barnils
Sergi Barnils

Sergi Barnils
Sergi Barnils
Sergi Barnils

Reverse Components Europe | Reverse Components USA

Riders: Andreu LACONDEGUY + Nico VINK
Filming+Editing: Hector CASH / Cash Media
Photos: Sergi BARNILS

Posted In:
Videos Reverse Components Andreu Lacondeguy Nico Vink


Must Read This Week
Letter from the Editor: Pinkbike’s Next Chapter with Outside
107986 views
Video: Gee Atherton Shares Footage of the Biggest Crash of his Career
91385 views
Bike Check: The Full Suspension Bike Made From Plywood
85666 views
Tested: 9 of the Best Tire Inserts vs an Impact Rig
63189 views
Update: Full Rider List Announced for Red Bull Hardline
58334 views
Chromag Teases New Full Suspension Bike
57522 views
Throwback Thursday: Matt Hunter's 'Impossible' Corner
41909 views
First Look: 2022 Propain Rage CF Downhill Bike
41575 views

3 Comments

  • 4 0
 Andreu, why are you not racing Hardline!
  • 1 0
 What a great edit! Lacondeguy is by far my favorite rider and Nico Vink is not far behind.
  • 1 0
 So good !

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007667
Mobile Version of Website