Video: Andreu Lacondeguy & Nico Vink Get Big Air on Dream Backyard Jumps

I got this property a couple of years ago, we built some jumps and everything, but signing with Reverse Components was the perfect opportunity to get my teammate Nico there, who I think is one of the best builders in the world.



Being able to be there with Nico and build the sickest set of jumps I have ever seen was amazing, being able to ride those every day and have those level of jumps in the yard will only make the riding better, I'm super stoked on the opportunity to work with Nico and how the jumps turned out! — Andreu Lacondeguy