Video: Andreu Lacondeguy & Nico Vink Get Big Air on Dream Backyard Jumps

There’s not many riders on the planet that can ride with the untamed aggression, pure skill and full commitment like Andreu Lacondeguy. When the opportunity came up to sponsor him as part of the Reverse Components team, there was no choice to be made. Andreu, welcome!
|I was in the Alps last summer and I broke my seat, so I went to the shop and saw a Nico Vink seat and bought it, a couple of weeks later I was at Fest Sessions and saw Peter (Reverse owner) and he was stoked and we started talking and we got to know each other and I thought it was a perfect fit for me to ride for the brand. It's a brand that's pushing free-riding and supporting some of the best events and I'm pumped on all the parts and to be on the team with the other riders!—Andreu Lacondeguy
On his Commencal Furious, Andreu runs Reverse Nico Vink Signature Seat, grips, seat post and handlebars in 35mm rise.
Over 6-7 weeks in early 2021, Andreu with the help of Nico Vink, reshaped Andreu’s backyard (Translated from Catalan, "The Hole") into a dirt playground on a massive scale. Over 200 hours machine time went into the build.
|I got this property a couple of years ago, we built some jumps and everything, but signing with Reverse Components was the perfect opportunity to get my teammate Nico there, who I think is one of the best builders in the world.
Being able to be there with Nico and build the sickest set of jumps I have ever seen was amazing, being able to ride those every day and have those level of jumps in the yard will only make the riding better, I'm super stoked on the opportunity to work with Nico and how the jumps turned out!—Andreu Lacondeguy
The zone is filled with huge jumps, crossing lines, mega hips - it's a big-bike jump line designed for the biggest airtime possible.
|I first saw Andreu's backyard a few years ago and was mindblown with the amount of opportunity. The dirt is insane, it's just perfect. It's a dream setup for a backyard. The main area is shaped like a natural half pipe with fingers, it's super cool - the landings are kind of all in place and you need to build take offs. It was like building a big skatepark out of dirt.—Nico Vink
Riders: Andreu LACONDEGUY + Nico VINK
Filming+Editing: Hector CASH / Cash Media
Photos: Sergi BARNILS
