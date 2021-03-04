Video: Andreu Lacondeguy and Ride Concepts Introduce VICE Mid Shoe

Press release: Ride Concepts
VICE Mid was developed with Andreu Lacondeguy and our athletes who desire a mid-top upper for additional protection and support without deviating from uncompromising pedal feel and lifestyle aesthetic.
A veteran of the freeride mountain bike scene, Lacondeguy continues to innovate and dominate competitions such as Red Bull Rampage and Loose Fest with his signature aggressive style and big moves; his love of dirt is unmatched. His VICE Mid Charcoal/Black signature colorway reflects his unique style and personality and equals it with on-bike function.
Photo: Hector Cash
“Having a signature color with VICE Mid is something I didn’t want to pass on,” said Lacondeguy. “It's a shoe that protects your ankles, has grip at high speed and you still feel every pin on your pedals. I like to ride fast and go big, but I also need to feel my pedals and this shoe has it all!”VICE MID Technology
Like its little brother that debuted last summer, VICE Mid uses our RC Fuzion outsole – an inverse, gradient diameter hexagon pattern designed to bring the pedal closer to the rider. Sloped-angle inverse hexagons, varying in diameter from 9mm at the toe and heel to 7mm at the pedal contact area, allow the pedal to “inject” into the outsole for unrivaled sensitivity. Combined with the proprietary Rubber Kinetics | DST 6.0 HIGH GRIP rubber compound, the optimum balance of grip, durability and pedal feel is achieved.
The mid-cut height of the durable, suede upper and internal TPU toe cap provide additional protection and a D3O insole with High Impact Zone Technology under the ball of the foot and heel absorbs impacts when things go wrong.
VICE Mid is available in US sizes 7-13 and UK 6-12.
Photo: Hector CashVICE MID Pricing
$120 MSRP US | $180 MSRP CAD
€130 SRP Europe | £110 RRP UK
Ride Concepts is a rider-owned footwear company based in Reno, NV, focused on building technical, progressive, mountain biking footwear. For more information, visit www.rideconcepts.com
.
5 Comments
So what do I do when the sole wears out?
Post a Comment