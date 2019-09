Could this be the perfect Red Bull Rampage training ground? Freeride legend, Andreu Lacondeguy has created the perfect freeride training compound at his backyard in Spain.



The Red Bull Rampage icon secured 2nd place in the 2018 freeride contest and is returning to Utah this October to fight for the win. With a training compound like this, we're sure to see some of the loosest mtb riding yet! — Red Bull