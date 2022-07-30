Video: Andreu Lacondeguy in 'Esperanto' - Shredding Transcends Language Barriers

Jul 30, 2022
by Teton Gravity Research  


Andreu Lacondeguy’s story is perhaps the one that resonates the most with the theme of Esperanto. Growing up in a tiny beach town north of Barcelona, Spain, Lacondeguy’s career has touched pretty much every major part of freeride mountain biking that has existed over the past two decades, taking him all across the world. When he first came to the United States with his brother to ride bikes, he barely spoke a word of English. The bike became a way to connect with others, and that led to the massively successful career he has enjoyed through today, including a Rampage title, a Crankworx title, multiple medals at X-Games and other freestyle events, and becoming a founding member of the legendary FEST Series. These days, when he's not traveling, Lacondeguy has been busy digging in his backyard – so of course we couldn’t resist linking up with him, Kurt Sorge, and Brage Vestavik for a springtime session for Esperanto.

Learn more about Andreu’s story, his riding, and the film in his Esperanto athlete edit, and find film and tour information at TGR's Film Tour Page.

Moto style is Andreu's undeniable trademark. Cal Jelley photo.

Andreu Brage Sorge
Somewhere deep in the woods above Barcelona. Cal Jelley photo.

What better way to celebrate the local culture? Cal Jelley photo.

Big whips in the backyard. Cal Jelley photo.


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Absolutely love it! He is always loving life and shredding his bikes! Keep it up sir. This is what mountain biking was always supposed to be about!
  • 1 0
 Finally…a decent soundtrack!
  • 1 0
 Digital release date?





