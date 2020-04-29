Video: Andreu Lacondeguy, Kurt Sorge, Hannah Bergemann, & Jaxson Riddle's Athlete Segments from 'Accomplice'

It helps to be around the right places when something as crazy as freeride mountain biking is born. From an early age, Kurt Sorge was drawn into the two-wheeled life as the fledging sport took off in the mountains around his home in British Columbia. Since then, he has seen the sport grow up, but that doesn’t mean he’s not still leading the charge.



Freeride mountain biking has defined who Kurt Sorge is, plain and simple. Whether its moments like winning Red Bull Rampage three times, competing in his own FEST Series events, or on freeride trips across the globe, finding new ways to push the limits of his sport are what Sorge lives for. Filming for Accomplice, he kept that expertise close to home, shredding huge lines in British Columbia with his friends and fellow legends of the sport Andreu Lacondeguy, Graham Agassiz, Nico Vink and Garett Buehler. In what seemed like an episode taken straight from the book of TGR’s Alaska Fantasy Camps, Kurt and the crew camped out in a truly fantastical zone, shaping lips and putting tires on lines they had only dreamt about before. It’s like big-mountain skiing and snowboarding, just without the snow. — Teton Gravity Research