Video: Andreu Lacondeguy Takes on WRC Driver Dani Sordo

Oct 11, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Dani Sordo, WRC driver, meets up with Andreu Lacondeguy, professional mountain biker in Portugal. This only means... a race is about to take place! Place your bets! Will the MTB get down faster, or will the Rally Car get to ring the bell first?

9 Comments

  • + 5
 I think we need the speed police in for some of those clips... Why would you speed up one of the best rally drivers in the world and one of the best free riders in the world!
  • + 1
 And here I am, thinking that the days of speeding up videos were over...
  • + 1
 @Sp4xXx: And even with the video speeded up, it feels like it will never end.
  • + 1
 Gentlemen, I am afraid that truth is even grimmer than we may have thought... The race has been staged!
  • + 2
 i vacillate between "over produced" and "I'm just happy to see an Andreu clip".
  • + 1
 Sordo! Wicked, TopGear style. Love this!
  • + 1
 lol
  • + 0
 Wow, best vid I've seen in a while! Got chills watching this.
  • + 0
 good.

