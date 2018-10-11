Pinkbike.com
Video: Andreu Lacondeguy Takes on WRC Driver Dani Sordo
Oct 11, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Dani Sordo, WRC driver, meets up with Andreu Lacondeguy, professional mountain biker in Portugal. This only means... a race is about to take place! Place your bets! Will the MTB get down faster, or will the Rally Car get to ring the bell first?
9 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 5
Craig-Hinchliffe
(40 mins ago)
I think we need the speed police in for some of those clips... Why would you speed up one of the best rally drivers in the world and one of the best free riders in the world!
[Reply]
+ 1
Sp4xXx
(37 mins ago)
And here I am, thinking that the days of speeding up videos were over...
[Reply]
+ 1
lRaphl
(20 mins ago)
@Sp4xXx
: And even with the video speeded up, it feels like it will never end.
[Reply]
+ 1
WAKIdesigns
(4 mins ago)
Gentlemen, I am afraid that truth is even grimmer than we may have thought... The race has been staged!
[Reply]
+ 2
preach
(28 mins ago)
i vacillate between "over produced" and "I'm just happy to see an Andreu clip".
[Reply]
+ 1
conv3rt
(11 mins ago)
Sordo! Wicked, TopGear style. Love this!
[Reply]
+ 1
gserrato
(35 mins ago)
lol
[Reply]
+ 0
cool3
(45 mins ago)
Wow, best vid I've seen in a while! Got chills watching this.
[Reply]
+ 0
DH-Angel
(41 mins ago)
good.
[Reply]
Post a Comment