Video: Andrew Clark Rips the Bike Park in 'Doing Time in Whistler'

Andrew being chased round a side hit by the homie Ryan Mid, during a Deep Summer shoot day

The stoke is very real

I met Andrew back in Whistler a few years ago, when I squidded past him and Ryan Middleton on Dirt Merchant, nose casing every table with my big f-stop camera bag on. I then watched the two of them send past me, over-90 whipping every hit of the way, and I thought "jeez I need to shoot these guys..."Since then, Andrew's seen me through two Deep Summer Photo Challenges, riding in them, helping pick tunes, and prodding me at 4:00 am whilst I was falling asleep editing. He's probably the most underrated rider I know, and someone should definitely give him a bike.We shot the video in the couple of days after Deep Summer Whistler, in a weird state of Crankworx buzz and sleep deprivation. Our aim was to go and grab footy on our favourite bits of the bike park and stay in one piece. We got a bit weird, and here's the result. Hopefully, it brings you a dose of summer vibes in these strange times. Not long now and we'll all be back hugging and shredding dusty laps together in Whis. Peace!