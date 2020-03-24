Video: Andrew Clark Rips the Bike Park in 'Doing Time in Whistler'

Mar 24, 2020
by Jim Topliss  
Andrew Clark - Doing Time in Whistler

by thewildproject
Views: 2,785    Faves: 73    Comments: 7


I met Andrew back in Whistler a few years ago, when I squidded past him and Ryan Middleton on Dirt Merchant, nose casing every table with my big f-stop camera bag on. I then watched the two of them send past me, over-90 whipping every hit of the way, and I thought "jeez I need to shoot these guys..."

Andrew being chased round a side hit by the homie Ryan Mid, during a Deep Summer shoot day

Since then, Andrew's seen me through two Deep Summer Photo Challenges, riding in them, helping pick tunes, and prodding me at 4:00 am whilst I was falling asleep editing. He's probably the most underrated rider I know, and someone should definitely give him a bike.

The stoke is very real

We shot the video in the couple of days after Deep Summer Whistler, in a weird state of Crankworx buzz and sleep deprivation. Our aim was to go and grab footy on our favourite bits of the bike park and stay in one piece. We got a bit weird, and here's the result. Hopefully, it brings you a dose of summer vibes in these strange times. Not long now and we'll all be back hugging and shredding dusty laps together in Whis. Peace!



Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Opinion: 4 Lessons From Riding Inexpensive Bikes
83049 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: iXS European DH Cup Postponed]
70197 views
Casting Call: Apply Now for the 2020 Pinkbike Academy - Pro Contract & $25K Grand Prize
59955 views
Review: RockShox's All-New SID Goes Bigger and Lighter
51875 views
Scott Gives Away a Gambler to a Pinkbike Reader Who Said it "Looks Like a Session"
47885 views
Video: British Doctor Urges Mountain Bikers to "Make Good Decisions"
41390 views
Enginerding: What Is Anti-Squat & How Does It Actually Affect Mountain Bike Performance?
40561 views
Pinkbike Poll: How is the COVID-19 Pandemic Impacting You?
37797 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 I wonder how many verbs have been used to describe "riding the whistler bikepark" ! Rémy burned and attacked it , leave it alone
  • 2 0
 I wish I was doing time in Whistler instead of my own house.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008094
Mobile Version of Website