Video: Andrew Neething Meets Clemens Kaudela in South Africa 'Mission to Ride'

I like building as much as I like riding. For DarkFEST, the challenge is to build everything so precise that no one gets hurt on the big jumps. — Clemens Kaudela

Filmed and edited by Thomas Sandell. Photos by Ryan Franklin.

"Mission to Ride" is hosted by Andrew Neethling, and sees him sit down with other Kenda riders to chat about their dreams, their struggles and their goals. In this episode, Andrew meets freerider and trail-builder Clemens Kaudela (or C-Dog, as he is known in the freeride world) in South Africa. As Clemens was in town building a new line at Hellsend Dirt Compound, Andrew took the opportunity to hang out with Clemens for a chat, and to show him around his local trails.Growing up without big mountains around, Clemens first started out as a dirt jumper, but quickly became hungry for more. Over the years, he progressed to the point where he is now one of the leading forces behind the freeride super event DarkFEST, building and riding what are some of the biggest mountain bike jumps in the world.