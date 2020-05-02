Video: Andrew Neethling & Sam Reynolds Ride Coronet Peak & Dream Track in 'Mission to Ride' Ep.1

May 1, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesBefore the Corona virus confined us all to our homes or, at least the local trails, Andrew Neethling had the chance to catch up with Sam Reynolds in New Zealand.

"Mission to Ride" is hosted by Andrew Neethling, and sees him sit down with other Kenda riders to chat about their dreams, their struggles and their goals. In episode 1, he meets Sam to find out what drives him to build insane jumps (Darkfest, anyone?) and then ride them, too. At the end of each episode, there's a little challenge waiting for Andrew. You might have guessed it: With Sam, it involves some air time. Kenda Tires

Photo: Hoshi Yoshida

Photo: Hoshi Yoshida
Photo: Hoshi Yoshida

Photo: Hoshi Yoshida

Photo: Hoshi Yoshida
Photo: Hoshi Yoshida

Photo: Hoshi Yoshida



Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Kenda Andrew Neethling Sam Reynolds


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: XC World Championships Cancelled]
113177 views
Review: Transition's New Sentinel V2 - Now With More Travel
69435 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: 7 Million Clif Bars Donated]
67197 views
Review: Deviate Highlander - There Can Only Be One
65557 views
11 Riding Glasses Ridden & Rated
61119 views
Privateer Launch $3,075 161 Enduro Race Bike
53428 views
Nukeproof Releases a Limited Short Travel, Lightweight Edition of the Reactor
45167 views
PYGA's New Carbon Trail Bike - Handmade in South Africa
44017 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007629
Mobile Version of Website