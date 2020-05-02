Video: Andrew Neethling & Sam Reynolds Ride Coronet Peak & Dream Track in 'Mission to Ride' Ep.1

Before the Corona virus confined us all to our homes or, at least the local trails, Andrew Neethling had the chance to catch up with Sam Reynolds in New Zealand.



"Mission to Ride" is hosted by Andrew Neethling, and sees him sit down with other Kenda riders to chat about their dreams, their struggles and their goals. In episode 1, he meets Sam to find out what drives him to build insane jumps (Darkfest, anyone?) and then ride them, too. At the end of each episode, there's a little challenge waiting for Andrew. You might have guessed it: With Sam, it involves some air time. — Kenda Tires