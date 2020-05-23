Video: Andrew Neethling & Tracey Hannah Ride Queenstown in 'Mission to Ride' Ep.2

May 22, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesIn episode 2, Andrew meets his former UR teammate and world cup overall winner Tracey Hannah to talk about why she likes to train in Queenstown New Zealand, how she solved the puzzle of winning the overall, and what made her stick with one team for as long as she has.

"It's not like I got lucky at every race, and I won the overall. The last eight years I've been working hard to put the pieces of the puzzle together." - Tracey Hannah

After some airtime with Sam Reynolds in episode 1, Tracey has a little challenge of her own in stock for Andrew. Spoiler alert: He failed. Kenda Tires

Photo: Henry Jaine

Photo: Henry Jaine
Photo: Henry Jaine

Photo: Henry Jaine



