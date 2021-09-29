Video: Andrew Neethling Catches Up With Mick Hannah in Morzine in 'Mission to Ride'

photo credit Andy Vathis

Andrew Neethling catches up with downhill racer "Sick Mick" Hannah in Morzine. Mick has recently announced his retirement from World Cup racing after 20 years, with a World Cup win, three World Champs medals, and 17 podiums to his name.Riding Kenda tires since 2015, Mick talks about his involvement with Kenda's product development, what has kept him motivated to keep racing at the highest level for so long, and challenges Andrew to his signature suicide-no-hander.We feel very lucky and humbled to have been a part of Mick's career, and we can't wait to see what's for him.