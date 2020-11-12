Video: Andrew Neethling One-Ups Brendan Fairclough and Rides 7 Bikes Within 7 Miles of his House

Nov 12, 2020
by SCOTT Sports  

A while back, we worked with Brendan Fairclough to create an edit based on the idea of riding several bikes close to home given travel restrictions.
Well, Brendan and Andrew Neethling are long-time friends. And as competitive MTB racers, Andrew saw the edit and was like, “that was ok, I can probably do better.”

So, we told Andrew to put his money where his mouth was. The result? The Andrew Neethling Masterclass, seven bikes within a seven-mile radius from home.



















Check out more episodes of Chasing trail here!

Photos: Eric Palmer
Video: Thomas Sandell

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 So, when is Helderberg gonna be turned into WC venue?

With the Neethlings sculpting the track, it would be epic.
  • 1 0
 OMG, we have good trails on the doorstep but they look like they are on another level.
I want to move now! Smile
Great video.
  • 1 0
 Andrew absolutely crushed this. Awesome edit.

