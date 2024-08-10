Powered by Outside

Video: Andrew Neethling Uncovers the Hidden Treasures of the Evolving MTB Scene in Taiwan

Aug 10, 2024
by Andrew Neethling  

Taiwan is renowned as the epicenter of manufacturing in the mountain bike industry. But something struck ex-professional mountain bike rider Andrew Neethling, if all these people are making bikes, where are they riding? Join us on a journey as we head to Taiwan to uncover the hidden treasures of this evolving scene.

Neethling's adventure begins with an exploration of the diverse landscapes, from the mountainous terrain in the north to the urban trails in the south. Along the way, he encounters passionate individuals who are instrumental in shaping Taiwan's mountain biking scene.

In the northern regions, trail builders are pioneering the creation of innovative trails, introducing features such as flow trails and jump lines. These trail networks not only enhance the riding experience but also foster a sense of community among riders who share a common passion for the sport.

photo

Transitioning from the hills to the cityscape, Neethling discovers the Rainbow Pump Track nestled in Taipei. Constructed through collaborative efforts between TWMBA and the local government, this pump track has become a hub for riders of all skill levels. Its accessibility has sparked a surge in interest, with enthusiasts flocking to experience the thrill of urban riding.

In his exploration of the mountain biking community, Neethling connects with individuals such as Dan. Dan, who not only organizes races but also competes in them, travels to different countries for his races. He is eager to bring back some inspiration from these international races to his homeland, Taiwan.

photo

As Neethling traverses the island, he reflects on the untapped potential of Taiwan's mountain biking scene. With continued investment and infrastructure development, the possibilities for growth are limitless. From formalized trail centers to grassroots initiatives, there's a palpable sense of momentum driving the sport forward.

In conclusion, Taiwan's mountain biking scene is a dynamic landscape brimming with opportunity and passion. Neethling's journey offers a glimpse into the vibrant culture and dedicated individuals propelling the sport to new heights. Whether you're a seasoned rider or a curious enthusiast, Taiwan promises an unforgettable experience. So, pack your gear and embark on your own adventure to discover the thrill of mountain biking in this remarkable island nation.

photo


Posted In:
Travel Videos Andrew Neethling


Author Info:
andrewneethling avatar

Member since Jun 21, 2013
52 articles
2 Comments
  • 2 0
 That is great to see the sport growth, nice video !
  • 1 0
 Brilliant video







