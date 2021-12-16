Video: Andrew Taylor Connects Bogus Basin to Boise Bike Park

After living on the road for a few years and riding in all 50 states, I was finally ready to settle down and find a place to call home. With so many awesome riding communities throughout the US, it wasn't an easy decision, but in the end, I landed in Boise, Idaho.



Since then I've had a lot of friends ask "of all the places you visited, why Boise?", so I've teamed up with FSA and Definition Films to give a little glimpse of what drew me to this amazing area. Come along for the ride! — Andrew Taylor