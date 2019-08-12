Video: Andrew Taylor Finishes off his Ultimate 48 State Road Trip with New Mexico & Arizona

Aug 12, 2019
by Andrew Taylor  


New Mexico

From Texas, I made my way into New Mexico to meet up with Jake Rehfeild and Kendall Weingardt from Heart and Soul Racing out of Albuquerque. Our first ride was in the Sandia Foothills and from there Jake and I rode the jumps at the North Valley Bike park. To finish off my time in New Mexico I headed a bit North to the Galisteo Basin Preserve with Tim Fowler and Robby Medeiros.




Arizona

Arizona marks the 48th State on my road trip and what a journey it has been! With scenic views and world class mountain biking trails AZ was the perfect place to end the adventure. Thanks to Steve from Hardtail Party and Derek Fetko for making this final State so unforgettable.



It's been nearly three years since I started this whole life on the road thing with my first big trip up to Alaska in an old school bus. As I was finishing up the lower 48 it just seemed natural to plan a trip to Hawaii to complete a goal of mine to ride in all 50 States, so thats exactly what I did. I made my way over to Maui to ride with new and old friends in one of the most epic places I've ever been and it was no short of solid riding and good times. Stay tuned from the final episode from Hawaii dropping soon. You can follow the adventure through my Instagram & Youtube channel.

Cheers!
-AT

Regions in Article
Arizona, New Mexico

Posted In:
Travel Videos Andrew Taylor


