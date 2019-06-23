Video: Andrew Taylor Visits Alabama, Mississippi & Louisiana - AT's Ultimate 48 State Road Trip

Alabama
Sweet Home Alabama! From Cold Water Mountain in Anniston to the awesome trails in Chewacla State Park and then finally finishing it off with a solid crew at Oak Mountain, this state definitely surprised me! Big thanks to the whole Alabama mountain bike crew for showing me a great time!
Mississippi
Mississippi didn't have the biggest mountains to descend or even the gnarliest jumps to hit, but it was definitely one of my favorites! From the awesome people I met to the fun and quirky trails we rode, it will leave a solid impression on me for many years to come! Big thanks to the Bicycle Revolution crew and Derek Hobden for showing me a great time in Mississippi!
Louisiana
Despite there being no mountain biking in New Orleans, it was my first stop in Louisiana to cruise the streets and check it out. From there, I made my way up to Shreveport where I met up with Jordan Miller. After a quick rip at the Lake Shore Trails we headed up to Lincoln Parish Park to finish it off with Ethan Gremillion on his local trails.
The next states up are Arkansas, Oklahoma & Texas. You can follow the adventure through my Instagram
& Youtube
channel with a new video every week.
Cheers from the road!
-AT
